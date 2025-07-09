3 things that could happen on final AEW Dynamite before All In: Texas

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 09, 2025 20:37 GMT
AEW All In
All In is AEW's biggest PPV of the year [Image source: allelitewrestling.com]

AEW All In: Texas is the biggest PPV of the year for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

As such, the company has planned a stacked match card for the event. And some of these bouts could end up being instant classics like the Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega clash. With All In just a few days away, this week's episode of Dynamite will be the go-home show before the PPV.

In this article, we discuss three things Tony Khan must make happen on the last Dynamite before All In:

#3. Brawl between Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm?

Mercedes Mone earned the right to challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In after she won the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double or Nothing. This will be Mone's chance to prove she is the best in the women's division.

Things between the two women got heated after Toni Storm attacked The CEO after the latter's match at Grand Slam: Mexico. The following week, Mone retaliated against the Women's World Champion.

As things get more heated between them, Storm and Mone need to engage in one more brawl on Dynamite to make this rivalry more personal. These two stars are set to have a final face-to-face interaction this week on the Wednesday night show, and an evenly balanced brawl where security officials come down to the ring to separate both women could help build more interest towards their upcoming clash.

#2. Jon Moxley and Hangman Page both should look strong

'Hangman' Adam Page earned a shot at Jon Moxley's World Title after defeating Will Ospreay to win the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament this year.

Meanwhile, Mox has been the champion for 262 days, and has always had the numbers in his advantage thanks to his Death Riders. Now, it looks like The Young Bucks are also in his corner.

Last week, Page showed Moxley that he would do anything it took to win by hitting Marina Shafir with the Buckshot Lariat. Considering this week's episode of Dynamite is the go-home show, both Hangman and Mox need to look strong heading into their title match this weekend.

#1. New matches could be announced for AEW All In

AEW has already announced eight matches for All In: Texas. However, this number is too low considering the company's previous track record of matches for a PPV. For example, Double or Nothing this year had 11 matches in all.

Considering this is AEW's biggest PPV of the year, Tony Khan could add a few more last-minute matches to the already stacked card. So far, no pre-show bout has been announced. Hence, Tony could announce one or two more pre-show matches this week on Dynamite. It wouldn't be surprising if he announces one or two more clashes to the main card for All In: Texas as well.

It will be interesting to see what transpires on the final Dynamite before All In: Texas.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

