3 things that would have likely happened if Mercedes Mone didn't leave WWE for AEW

Mercedes Mone has etched her name as one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling in the modern era. She rose to prominence as Sasha Banks in WWE and is counted among the trailblazers who paved the way for future generations to thrive in the industry with significant opportunities.However, in a major shocker, Mercedes Mone walked out of WWE in May 2022. She enjoyed a short stint in NJPW before making her full-time return as part of All Elite Wrestling in 2024. This became a major resurgence in the former Legit Boss's career.As part of the promotion, she reached new levels of success and took her fame and popularity to global heights. Moreover, the wrestling world saw a completely different side of Mone than what they saw before. However, had she still been a part of the WWE women's division, three things would have likely happened.#3. Same treatment as her best friend, BayleyDuring the last years of her WWE career, Mercedes Mone was booked in less significant storylines. The majority of her final run saw her competing in the tag team division. A similar scenario has been the case for her best friend, current WWE Superstar Bayley.The Role Model has had a lackluster run for more than a year now and missed out on significant opportunities. Truth be told, WWE always pushed only two of the Four Horsewomen for top storylines, i.e, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Had Mercedes Mone still been in WWE, she probably would have had the same treatment as Bayley right now and been a part of mid-card programs rather than a top storyline like in AEW.#2. Exciting dream matches against current top starsAt the height of Mercedes Mone's unceremonious exit from WWE, the Stamford-based promotion saw the rise of countless top stars. The names included superstars like Rhea Ripley, IYO Sky, and Tiffany Stratton.Even so, the landscape of the global juggernaut today has talented stars like Giulia, Jade Cargill, and many others. If Mone were still a part of the WWE roster today, the fans could have witnessed some blockbuster dream showdowns that would have been, in her own words, 'Mone Makers.'#1. Mercedes Mone would not have been a globalsuperstarMercedes Mone had an impeccable rise in WWE as Sasha Banks. She won countless Women's titles and competed in marquee showdowns at some of the biggest WWE events like WrestleMania. However, her fame and success was never like it is today. It took leaving the company led by Paul &quot;Triple H&quot; Levesque to reach new heights.As a part of All Elite Wrestling, The CEO has enjoyed the freedom to explore the entire wrestling world. In doing so, she created records, competed in historic venues in other countries, and even currently holds five major Women's titles at the same time, bringing her major mainstream attention on an international scale.None of that would likely have been possible if Sasha Banks were still out there wrestling as part of the WWE women's division.