3 Things that may happen if Jon Moxley loses the AEW World Championship at All In

Jon Moxley has evolved from the 'Lunatic Fringe' of WWE to The One True King of its rival promotion, All Elite Wrestling. He made his debut in 2019 at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view and began his journey to the top of the mountain in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad

Since then, The Purveyor of Violence has garnered numerous prestigious accolades. At the 2024 WrestleDream pay-per-view, Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to capture the AEW World Championship for the fourth time. Around the same time, he unleashed his own 'Hounds of Justice' in the Jacksonville-based promotion, The Death Riders, who have been instrumental in protecting his title reign.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, Moxley will walk into AEW All In: Texas to defend his title against The Anxious Millennial Cowboy 'Hangman' Adam Page. With the champion walking into enemy territory with a massive chip on his shoulder, here are three things that can happen if Jon Moxley drops the AEW World Title to The Hangman at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on July 12.

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

#3. The end of the Death Riders

The Death Riders are one of the most dangerous and dominant factions in All Elite Wrestling under the command of Jon Moxley. It consists of elite competitors like Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC, who have sparked a reign of terror with Moxley at the forefront.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, their leader losing the AEW World Championship to 'Hangman' Adam Page could mark the end of their time as a cohesive unit. The Death Riders could shockingly turn on Moxley and sever ties with each other to embark on their individual runs in Tony Khan's company.

#2. Jon Moxley could take a hiatus

In the history of professional wrestling, whenever a dominant title reign comes to an end or a superstar loses a major match, they tend to step back and take a hiatus to reassess their strategies. A prime example was Jon Moxley's former teammate, Roman Reigns, who did the same when he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

Ad

The former Shield member can take a similar path if he loses the AEW World Championship to Adam Page. The Hangman could take the torch from him and lead the charge in AEW, while Moxley could take some time off to rest following a dominant reign in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

#1. Hangman could get his first challenger after defeating the dominant champion

The Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, would erupt with a loud reaction, should Adam Page pin Jon Moxley's shoulders to the mat and win his second AEW World Championship after a long time. However, his celebrations might not last long as a new challenger might just be waiting around the corner.

All Elite Wrestling fans have witnessed Page have heated encounters with former World Champion Swerve Strickland over the last few weeks. With Strickland looking to get back in the main event picture while settling his tensions with Page, a rematch between them could happen at AEW's next major event with the World Title at stake.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More