3 Things that can happen if Mercedes Mone's undefeated streak ends at AEW All In: Texas

Mercedes Mone has been riding the wave of momentum ever since she walked out of WWE back in May 2022. The former Boss transformed herself into a CEO and began her second coming in the wrestling world with appearances in top promotions like New Japan Pro-Wrestling and on the independent circuit.

In March 2024, Mone made her AEW debut in her hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. Since that night, she has been dominant inside the squared circle, winning every singles match in All Elite Wrestling and carving out an incredible streak of 400+ days. Although she did suffer a loss in a tag team match on an edition of Collision in April 2025, she was not pinned.

Expand Tweet

Trending

She is now set for a blockbuster match against "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In: Texas on July 12. Storm is one of the top attractions in All Elite Wrestling.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Should The CEO take her first singles loss at the hands of The Timeless Superstar, here are three things that can happen following that:

#3. Major hit to her momentum as a global star

Expand Tweet

Mercedes Mone was a popular name during her stint in WWE under the ring name Sasha Banks. However, she has gained unprecedented heights in the professional wrestling industry ever since she left the global juggernaut.

Should Mone suffer a defeat at AEW's showpiece event, this would be a massive setback to her momentum. Moreover, The CEO would need to rebuild herself again and could also be pushed to the back of the line from the main event scene.

#2. No benefit in losing, as Toni Storm is already an

established star

A dominant, undefeated streak in wrestling should come to an end at the hands of a rising star who could benefit from that victory. A prime example was The Undertaker wanting Roman Reigns to end his WrestleMania streak during the early stages of the OTC's career.

Expand Tweet

The Deadman believed that Brock Lesnar, who ultimately ended the streak at WrestleMania XXX, did not need that win due to the latter's established star status. Similarly, "Timeless" Toni Storm is a marquee name in wrestling today, and she won't benefit from ending Mercedes Mone's streak at All In: Texas.

#1. Mercedes Mone may go on a hiatus

Mercedes Mone has been consistently wrestling around the globe in different promotions. In doing so, she has conquered many of them, winning multiple titles. She recently defeated Zeuxis to win the CMLL World Women's Championship.

If her undefeated singles streak comes to an end at All In: Texas, the TBS Champion may take an extended break from AEW television. The hiatus would help her explore a fresh creative direction in All Elite Wrestling following her eventual return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!