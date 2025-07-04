3 Things the Young Bucks could do if they lose their EVP titles at AEW All In 2025

The Young Bucks will be facing Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay in a tag team contest at AEW All In, scheduled live from the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The tag team contest, however, has a very intense stipulation, which was added on the 300th episode of Dynamite.

Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay have managed to convince The Young Bucks to give up their EVP positions if they lose at All In. And if they win, then the faces can’t challenge for the AEW Championship for a year. Looking at AEW’s current booking structure, it seems like it’s time for The Young Bucks to end their reign of terror as EVPs of the company.

In this listicle, we will look at three things the Jackson Brothers can do if they lose the EVP titles at All In.

#3. They could take a sabbatical and return as babyfaces

The most rational thing that would probably happen if The Young Bucks were to lose at All In is that they would take a break, stepping away from the company for a while.

Taking a sabbatical would also allow their characters to reset, letting them step back from their EVP roles, which involved on-screen abuse of power. They could return down the line as babyfaces, setting up a new feud with a heel group like the Death Riders.

#2. The Young Bucks could continue to pursue the AEW Tag Team Championship

Even without any authoritative power, there’s not much debate about The Young Bucks being one of the greatest tag teams of all time, having won gold all over the world.

Losing the EVP positions to Ospreay and Strickland might be like a little momentum drop, but The Bucks can recover by challenging for the AEW Tag Team Championship. The current champions are Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate, having held the titles since early 2025, providing a clear target.

#1. Reunion with the OG Elite

Losing the EVP titles at All In might humble Matthew and Nicolas Jackson, making them reflect on their mistakes. We must not forget that they fired Kenny Omega from Elite and forced Hangman Adam Page’s hands into leaving the group, all in an attempt to get Kazuchika Okada, who has now apparently abandoned them for the Don Callis Family.

Realizing that power had gotten into their heads, the brothers might try to make amends by attempting to reunite the OG Elite group. While this may seem like an unlikely direction right now, with all the key members in different storylines, it is certainly something that we can see in the future if Bucks lose their EVP titles at All In.

