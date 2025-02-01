3 most underrated AEW stars in 2025

AEW has a roster filled with stars looking to step up to the plate and shine as they step into the spotlight. We've seen many professional wrestlers make their mark in Tony Khan's promotion and be rewarded for their work.

However, some of these stars have been consistently delivering and are yet to be rewarded properly for their work. So, we're here to highlight three of the most underrated stars in All Elite Wrestling in 2025:

#3. Former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews

Now, we'll go as far as to say that all of the members of the former House of Black are heavily underrated. However, one star that specifically stands out and can come into his own if given a shot is Buddy Matthews.

Even though Matthews is a former AEW Trios Champion a star of his caliber deserves a singles title run. AEW is now rebranding the star alongside his stablemates as they emerge as the new "Hounds of Hell" following Malakai Black's reported departure from AEW.

Here's hoping that this new rebranding will bring success for the 36-year-old star and that he's given his time to shine in 2025.

#2. Former TNT Champion Wardlow

Many fans are still as surprised that Tony Khan wasn't able to build on the potential of Wardlow. Mr. Mayhem was on his way to becoming a charismatic beast like Batista or Brock Lesnar for All Elite Wrestling but poor creative decisions hampered his momentum.

Wardlow didn't have a remarkable run in 2024, as fans expected to see him finally get launched into the main event scene. However, disappointingly we saw him get treated as a background character during his time in the Undisputed Kingdom with Adam Cole.

The former TNT Champion is surely one of the most underrated stars who has the potential to become a main-event talent under the right build. Here's hoping that once Wardlow does make his return to AEW from his hiatus we see him get involved in a serious angle this year.

#1. AEW star Willow Nightingale

Willow Nightingale has had an impressive 2024, as she completely won over the fans with her charm and in-ring ability. The Babe with the Power was even praised by current TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone for her stunning work, yet she remains underrated by All Elite Wrestling.

Now that she's largely over the shadow cast by Kris Statlander since their split, Nightingale is coming more into her own as a singles star. If she keeps that momentum going into 2025, she could become a genuine threat in the women's division.

