3 Underutilized female WWE Superstars who should sign with AEW

The land of opportunity in the world of professional wrestling was extended by lengths following the introduction of AEW as a major promotion by President and CEO Tony Khan and other wrestlers who served as Executive Vice Presidents. They built All Elite Wrestling from the ground up and made it a top wrestling company in direct competition with the global juggernaut, WWE.

A major highlight of AEW has been its women's division. While Tony Khan has built many homegrown stars, he has also brought multiple talents from WWE who were underutilized in the company. A prime example is "Timeless" Toni Storm, who has thrived as one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling after switching from WWE to AEW.

Moreover, the women's division of the Jacksonville-based promotion was further elevated with the addition of one of their biggest acquisitions in 2024, Mercedes Mone, who has also taken her career to greater heights. With All Elite being a career turnaround for many, here are the three women who are heavily underutilized in WWE and can thrive in Tony Khan's company.

#3. Michin

Michin is considered to be one of the hardest-working WWE Superstars today. She has been wrestling for days on all three shows, RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, since 2024 and displayed an exceptional fighting spirit. But to her dismay, the fans and possibly the WWE officials have not been getting behind her, questioning her creative booking and not being presented as a major star.

All could change if Michin decides to switch to AEW soon. Like Toni Storm, who struggled in WWE but turned around her career in All Elite Wrestling, Michin can finally realize her full potential and thrive as a top star in the company.

#2. Alba Fyre

Alba Fyre has one of the most amazing stars in the global juggernaut, WWE NXT UK. She etched one of the most remarkable title reigns of all time, being the Women's Champion for an impressive 649 days, which became one of the longest WWE title reigns in history.

However, despite winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, her similar success did not translate upon her arrival on the main roster. Moreover, WWE recently stopped using her on TV after the release of her partner, Isla Dawn. So, it makes perfect sense to consider a move to AEW and recreate the same success she had in NXT UK as a top singles star.

#1. Shayna Baszler could move to AEW

Shayna Baszler was considered one of the most feared women in WWE NXT. Her tenure in the WWE developmental territory was remarkable, and her reign as NXT Women's Champion was dominant. Upon her arrival on the main roster, she was poised for big things.

The Queen of Spades had an excellent start on the main roster, which began in 2020. But the moment she lost to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36, things went downhill, and it has been that way ever since. Shayna Baszler has not regained her momentum and has not been over with the fans due to her underutilization. This could lead to Baszler leaving the company and going to AEW in search of better opportunities to take her career to the next level.

