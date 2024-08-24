3 unexpected former WWE stars who could shockingly debut at AEW All In 2024

AEW All In is just around the corner and the excitement is at a fever pitch among fans. Huge matches have already been announced for the second edition of the event which has reportedly sold more than 50,000 tickets.

Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson are set to main event this year's pay-per-view in a title vs. career bout. MJF, Mercedes Mone, Young Bucks, Toni Storm, Will Ospreay, and many other stars are scheduled to wrestle at Wembley Stadium. All the major stars will be in the house for what is arguably, AEW's biggest show of the year.

Many stars are expected to return at Wembley Stadium. Rumors about Jamie Hayter, Powerhouse Hobbs, Julia Hart, and many other stars coming back have been floating around for weeks. Also, Ricochet will probably appear at the show after reports emerged that he had signed a deal with the company. The questions still remain about how many other cards Tony Khan will have up his sleeve.

While some of the arrivals are already reported, let us speculate three unexpected ex-WWE stars who could debut at All In London.

#3. Goldberg

Goldberg has been known for his work in WWE and WCW as a massive powerhouse. When it was revealed that he doesn't have any ties with WWE, many speculated that the veteran would join the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, despite having talks, the star has yet to sign a deal with AEW.

All In could be the perfect place for a blockbuster star to debut as it would surprise everyone. It will be interesting to see who he feuds with if he steps foot in Tony Khan's promotion.

#2. Shane McMahon announces himself as AEW's General Manager

Shane McMahon has been rumored to be All Elite for quite a while now. A few months back, he was rumored to talk about being interested in working with AEW. While many thought it wasn't possible, a picture of him and Tony Khan having a meeting turned a lot of heads.

Many speculate that Shane-O-Mac could sign up for the promotion to an executive role. He could even take the role of General Manager to have a huge impact on the promotion.

Nevertheless, no report has been released regarding his AEW or All In status. Tony Khan could announce his arrival in the company as would have kept it disclosed for many weeks.

#1. Becky Lynch

The Man has achieved almost every milestone in WWE. She is a multi-time champion in the company and has had top-notch matches during her stint. The star has been a free agent since June 2024 after her WWE contract reportedly expired. She has not yet signed a contract with WWE.

Many believe Becky Lynch could be on her way to AEW as she hasn't done anything significant since exiting WWE. If her deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion is done, Tony Khan could be saving her debut for All In pay-per-view.

Only time will tell which debuts and returns will happen in London.

