3 upsets that Tony Khan is probably considering for AEW Revolution 2025

AEW Revolution 2025 is not far off now, and the match card for the show has shaped up well. Title matches such as Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland and Mariah May vs. Toni Storm are highly anticipated by the fans.

Now, with the show set to take place on March 9th, many fans are already speculating about the results of each match. However, we think that Tony Khan might be planning a few surprises to swerve expectations and get everyone talking with a few upsets.

#3. Ricochet might defeat Swerve Strickland once again

Ricochet has been rubbing in his victory against Swerve Strickland ever since he defeated him in their match on Dynamite. The Future of Flight would even go as far as to take Prince Nana's robe and flaunt it around as he taunts his rival.

Strickland has been given an ultimatum by Prince Nana to bring back the iconic robe and teach Ricochet a lesson. The two stars are now set to face off at Revolution for the chance to become the No. 1 Contenders for the AEW World Championship.

Many fans expect Strickland to come out on top in this encounter as he channels a more aggressive side to destroy his enemy. However, we think that Tony Khan will decide to reward Ricochet with a win instead for his stellar work since he turned heel.

#2. Cope becoming AEW Champion to finally end Jon Moxley's reign of terror

Cope has been carefully picking out members of Jon Moxley's crew and taking them out on the road to Revolution. He first started with PAC and then moved on to laying out Marina Shafir and Claudio Castognoli. All three of them were taken out with Conchairto shots to the head.

The Rated-R Superstar has cleverly taken out every member of The Death Riders, so it's only him and his opponent at Revolution. The Ultimate Opportunist is adamant about defeating The Purveyor of Violence, then prying open his briefcase to take the AEW World Championship from Mox's hands.

#1. Kenny Omega dethrones Konosuke Takeshita as the AEW International Champion

Kenny Omega is coming for revenge against his longtime nemesis in AEW, Konosuke Takeshita. The two stars are headed for a collision at Revolution 2025, as Omega is determined to make Don Callis' stable member pay for his actions.

Now, even though some fans expect Takeshita to walk away with the win after Will Ospreay and Omega beat him and Kyle Fletcher at Grand Slam: Australia, The Cleaner has some strong momentum. Tony Khan could choose to hand the International Title to The Best Bout Machine so that he is treated as a top act in the promotion.

