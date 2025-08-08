3 Ways Jon Moxley Can Get Revenge on Darby Allin

Darby Allin and Jon Moxley have been involved in a rivalry since last year. This feud had to be put on hold after Darby went to climb Mount Everest. However, these two men picked up their feud again at All In: Texas when the former TNT Champion returned and played a role in helping Hangman Page dethrone Moxley. Despite this, their feud remains unsettled.This week on Dynamite, Moxley faced off against Mike Bailey in a singles match. During the bout, Allin came down to the ring and dragged Wheeler Yuta away. Following this match, Moxley and Marina Shafir found Wheeler Yuta in a body bag with a note from Darby that read &quot;Forbidden Door,&quot; indicating that he was challenging the former World Champion to a match at the pay-per-view.Now it's clear that the Purveyor of Violence will be out for revenge against Darby Allin. Hence, here are three ways that Moxley can get his revenge on the former TNT Champion.#3. Brutal attack ahead of Forbidden DoorIt looks like both Darby Allin and Jon Moxley are headed for a match at Forbidden Door. However, Mox could be looking to seek revenge on the former TNT Champion ahead of the event.Hence, Mox and the Death Riders could ambush Allin backstage and brutally assault him as a way to get payback. Mox could seek revenge for Wheeler Yuta by putting Darby in a body bag and throwing him off the entrance ramp. This will also give Mox the advantage going into their matchup at Forbidden Door.#2. Challenge him to a career vs. career matchThe animosity between Darby Allin and Jon Moxley is increasing every week. Right now, it looks like the only way for one to be rid of the other is by ending their opponent's career. Hence, Mox, seeking revenge, would very well challenge Darby to a career vs. career match at Forbidden Door.Darby could end up winning the match. However, Moxley, being the heel that he is, could go back on his word and continue wrestling in AEW. This would also help Mox and his crew get more heat from the fans for their actions.#1. Jon Moxley could attack StingDarby doesn't have a lot of friends in AEW. However, he formed a strong bond with the legendary Sting through their partnership as a team for several years in AEW. They even captured the World Tag Team Championship. Darby was Sting's tag team partner in the legend's final wrestling match at AEW Revolution 2024. Following his retirement, The Icon even made an appearance to save Darby from Jack Perry and the Young Bucks at All In 2024.Therefore, Moxley could use this to his advantage and attack Sting backstage. This would also help incorporate The Icon into this rivalry, and he could get involved in their match at Forbidden Door to help Darby secure the win.It will be interesting to see how Jon Moxley gets his revenge on Darby Allin for the past few weeks.