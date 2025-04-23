3 ways Jon Moxley can retaliate after major title loss in AEW

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs wrote history. The trio put an end to the reign of The Death Riders to kick off a new era in the Trios division.

Both sides had to make some changes to their teams coming into the contest. While The Opps had to replace an injured Hook with Powerhouse Hobbs, The Death Riders were left with no choice but to include Jon Moxley in place of an injured Pac.

Unfortunately, The Purveyor of Violence turned out to be the weakest link for his team. Samoa Joe trapped the leader of The Death Riders in a Coquina Clutch, making The One True King pass out.

Several babyfaces emerged to celebrate with The Opps after their historic World Trios Titles win. Meanwhile, the defeat has had a devastating impact on Jon Moxley's confidence.

In the latest episode of AEW Collision, The Purveyor of Violence vowed to annihilate Samoa Joe and his allies for taking the AEW World Trios Titles off The Death Riders. Jon Moxley feels humiliated after losing to The Opps, and he is willing to break all the limits to punish the resilient babyfaces.

In this article, let's look at three ways Jon Moxley could retaliate after his recent loss on AEW Dynamite.

#3. Jon Moxley could cause an injury to Samoa Joe

In December 2017, Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose), Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins were embroiled in a feud with Samoa Joe, Sheamus, and Claudio Castagnoli (FKA Cesaro). During this rivalry, The Samoan Submission Machine dealt a huge blow to The Shield by putting Moxley on the shelf.

During a backstage segment, Joe and his allies brutally attacked The One True King and The Architect. The Destroyer had some evil plans in mind, as he mercilessly injured Moxley's arm during this segment, forcing him to remain on the sidelines for months.

The Purveyor of Violence may not have forgotten what Joe did the last time they were involved in a feud. On the most recent episode of Collision, the reigning AEW World Champion admitted that he was willing to stay away from The Destroyer for the benefit of both sides.

After suffering a crushing loss against the former TNT Champion, Moxley will be yearning to get his payback. On the upcoming episode of Dynamite, The Death Riders could launch a heinous assault on The Opps.

The trio could catch the babyfaces off guard backstage and punish them with several weapons. The Jon Moxley-led faction could isolate Samoa Joe to ensure maximum damage is inflicted on The Samoan Submission Machine.

The Ace of All Elite Wrestling could put Joe on the shelf for a few weeks by brutally assaulting him during this segment. It could sow the seeds for an intense rivalry between the duo, which could eventually culminate in a battle down the line.

#2. Jon Moxley could convince Hook to join The Death Riders

While the majority of the AEW roster is pleased to see The Opps as the new AEW World Trios Champions, Hook may not be too glad about his allies teaming up with Powerhouse Hobbs.

On the April 9, 2025, episode of AEW Dynamite, The Death Riders destroyed The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil after he and Joe defeated Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. The Swiss Superman hit a Neutralizer on Hook on the edge of a steel chair, leaving him writhing in pain.

The Opps did not wait for Hook's return to fight off The Death Riders, as they quickly replaced the former FTW Champion with The Monstar for their title bout against the heel faction. Hook will be frustrated with Samoa Joe for letting Hobbs take his spot in the faction.

The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil has been fighting side-by-side with The Destroyer for a long time, and he would have wanted to hold the prestigious titles along with his two best friends.

Jon Moxley could take advantage of the underlying rift between Joe and Hook to bring the young star to his faction. The One True King could brainwash Hook into believing that the Samoan Submission Machine only wanted the Trios Titles, and he never truly cared about the well-being of Taz's son.

In the coming weeks, the hard-hitting star could make his return to betray The Opps. The 25-year-old star could align himself with the Jon Moxley-led faction, helping them inflict severe damage on their rivals.

Hook's arrival would also give Moxley an opportunity to part ways with Wheeler Yuta, who has appeared as a weak link for the faction from time to time. After losing the Trios Titles against The Opps, The One True King could deal a huge blow to Samoa Joe by taking away his trusted protege.

#1. The Death Riders could cost The Opps their AEW World Trios Titles

After terrorizing the Trios division for months, The Death Riders finally lost their championships against The Opps on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

Despite the assistance of The Young Bucks, the trio failed to overcome the babyface trio.

Although the Jon Moxley-led group is no longer in possession of the Trios Titles, they could ensure that The Opps do not get to keep the coveted championships for too long either. The villainous stable could deal a huge blow to Samoa Joe and his allies by costing them the Trios Titles in their very first defense.

Tony Khan could pit Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks against the Samoa Joe-led faction in the coming weeks. After failing to keep the Trios Championships on The Death Riders, The New Elite could try to get the job done against The Opps themselves.

During this contest, Claudio, Moxley, and Yuta could make their presence felt by attacking Joe and his allies behind the referee's back. The interference could work in the favor of The Bucks and Okada, who could finish off their vulnerable opponents to add more gold to their collection.

About the author Sudhanshu Dixit Sudhanshu Dixit writes for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s AEW section and is pursuing an undergraduate degree in journalism. He worked as a contributor with Sportskeeda for two years before taking a 15-month hiatus and re-joining the company as an intern.



An experienced writer, his mantra is “research, recheck, and revise” to ensure his articles are accurate, relevant, and factual.



He got hooked on pro wrestling in 2016 with Royal Rumble being one of the first shows he watched. Roman Reigns is his favorite superstar, and one of the qualities that Sudhanshu admires in Reigns is his transformation from a slightly one-dimensional babyface to a godly heel. If he could go back to the Attitude Era, he would like to manage Shawn Michaels and would sing his theme song to him in an effort to get the Heartbreak Kid to hire him.



Besides pro wrestling, Sudhanshu is also interested in cricket, which he watches in his free time while balancing his academic responsibilities. Know More