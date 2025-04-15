3 ways Mariah May can make her WWE debut

Mariah May is rumored to be headed to WWE after her contract with AEW expires this summer. The Glamour has been one of the best talents in All Elite Wrestling's female division. She delivered one of the best storylines in modern wrestling in her feud against Toni Storm.

It's clear that the former AEW Champion would be a huge asset for the Triple-H-led promotion and could push her to the moon. However, to make the fans invested in her from the first day, it's important to land her debut the right way. So, we've thought of a few ways that Mariah May can make her debut in WWE.

#3. Introduce her on NXT

Even though we're sure that many fans will already know of Mariah May once she debuts in the Stamford-based promotion, NXT is always a safe option for debuts. We've already seen other AEW stars jump ship from Tony Khan's promotion and appear over on NXT and receive a huge pop.

So, perhaps Triple H should let Shawn Michaels take charge of her booking for a while over on NXT before having her show up on the main roster. There are also several formidable talents that she could square up against such as Jaida Parker, Cora Jade, and most importantly the NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

#2. Build up her debut on the WWE main roster with vignettes

It seems that WWE has been recently hyping up the fans for new stars' debuts incoming from AEW through vignettes. Many fans will tune in each week to find the clues hidden amidst these vignettes and await eagerly their arrival such as Penta's debut on RAW.

Since this strategy has seemed to be working so well, it would make complete sense to go the same route for Mariah May's debut. Vignettes can start popping up on either RAW or SmackDown teasing the gimmick of Mariah May and her arrival.

This can keep going for a few weeks until they finally reveal her and have her show her ability within the ring in a match against another talent.

#1. Throw her into a title scene immediately

We all know that Mariah May possesses the talent and the skill to carry a title with prestige from her 174-day AEW Women's World Championship reign. So, it wouldn't be out of the question for WWE to want to push her to the moon as soon as she steps into the promotion.

While perhaps the World Title scene could be a bit too soon, it wouldn't be out of the picture to have her make a surprise debut. She could show up and shock the fans by attacking either the current women's WWE US Champion, Chelsea Green, or the Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria.

We think that having her go after Lyra's title would make more sense, as she should debut as a heel within the company and attack a babyface.

About the author Mohammad Haroon Mohammad Haroon is an avid pro wrestling fan and has been writing news with Sportskeeda since 2021.

He's been a fan of pro wrestling as far as he can remember and still has carried his passion for the sport today. Outside of his liking for WWE, he also is currently in academic pursuits to get a business degree. Know More