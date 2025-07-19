3 ways Mercedes Monè (fka Sasha Banks) can make her AEW return

At AEW All In, Mercedes Mone clashed against Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. It was one of the best matches of the night, where The Timeless Superstar managed to take down The CEO.It was the first instance of Mone suffering a singles loss in AEW. The erstwhile Sasha Banks did not appear on the latest episode of Dynamite, as fans keep speculating about her next move.There are several intriguing directions The CEO could explore following her loss at All In: Texas. From resuming a recent storyline to defending one of her titles against an intimidating opponent, Mercedes Mone could come back to All Elite Wrestling in many different ways. In this article, we look at three scenarios for Mercedes Mone's return to All Elite Wrestling.#3. Mercedes Mone could interfere in Toni Storm's next title defenseAt All In: Texas, Toni Storm retained her AEW Women's World Title by defeating Mercedes Mone. It was a crushing loss for The CEO, as Storm broke her undefeated streak in front of 25,000 fans.The issues between the two stars could be far from over. Mercedes Mone is not someone who would easily let go of such a disheartening loss.The former Sasha Banks might choose to stay off television for a few weeks, prompting speculation about her whereabouts. The CEO could eventually show up to interfere in Toni Storm's next title defense.The Timeless Superstar would certainly be taken aback by Mercedes' arrival, which could allow her opponent to take advantage. While Toni Storm might somehow manage to retain her championship, she could be attacked by Mone after the match.It would be the perfect way to sow the seeds for a rematch between the two female veterans.#2. Mercedes Mone could defend her AEW TBS Title against Megan BayneFollowing her loss at All In: Texas, Mercedes Mone might take a break from the World Title picture. Instead, The Boss could focus on elevating the prestige of the TBS Championship.In the next few weeks, Megan Bayne could call out Mone. The Megasus could lay down a challenge for Mone's TBS Championship, prompting The CEO to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.The Greek Goddess has emerged as an intimidating force in the AEW women's division over the past few months. Things might get difficult for Mone if she had to defend her title against Bayne.However, Mercedes Mone might not back down from the challenge. The former WWE star could come back to the Tony Khan-led company to enter a feud with The Megasus.A win over Megan Bayne would help Mercedes Mone bring her singles career back on track. It would also extend her dominance as the AEW TBS Champion.#1. Mercedes Mone could resume her feud with AthenaEarlier this year, Athena returned to AEW after a long time to have a mini-feud with Mercedes Mone. The two stars clashed in the Semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, where The CEO managed to outsmart The American Joshi.The Minion Overlord is now seemingly back on the AEW roster after winning the Women's Casino Gauntlet match. Athena had a verbal exchange with Toni Storm on this week's Dynamite, and it seems like she could cash in her world title shot soon.However, The American Joshi may be interested in settling an old score before going after The Timeless Superstar. In the next few weeks, Athena could get attacked by a returning Mercedes Mone.The CEO might not be too happy with The Fallen Goddess' return to the AEW roster. The two stars could pick things up where they left off in April 2025.Ultimately, Mercedes Mone could win this feud after a series of matches, redeeming herself from the loss she suffered at All In. The defeat is unlikely to affect Athena, who would still have a guaranteed world title shot in her grasp.