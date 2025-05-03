3 ways Shayna Baszler can debut in AEW after WWE release

AEW might have the opportunity to add some remarkable talents to its roster after WWE reportedly released multiple superstars tonight. One of the top names in that conversation was Shayna Baszler, which came as a surprise for many wrestling fans.

The Queen of Spades was one of the most dominant women to ever step in the ring. She had a successful run back in WWE NXT and got called up to the main roster back in 2020. The same year, she established her dominance and even had a headlining match with Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

However, soon after that match, Shayna Baszler was never able to regain her momentum and become the same marquee attraction that she was in WWE NXT. Moreover, she even failed to win a singles title on the main roster. But now that she possibly has a wide horizon, her next stop could be All Elite Wrestling, and here are three ways for her to make an impactful debut.

#3. Become a member of a faction

Shayna Baszler has worked well as a member of a wrestling faction. Her last storyline before her exit saw her team up with Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark, with the trio collectively known as 'Pure Fusion Collective.' The former NXT Women's Champion could start her AEW journey similarly.

Baszler could debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion as part of an existing faction, possibly the Hounds of Hell. If not, she could recruit some underutilized talent and debut as their leader to take the stable ahead in her own direction.

#2. Mercedes Mone's bodyguard

Mercedes Mone has become a worldwide star since her exit from WWE in 2022. Her AEW run has taken her career to incredible heights. So, Shayna Baszler could benefit from her star power by working with The CEO of women's wrestling.

The Queen of Spades could debut as Mercedes Mone's new bodyguard. This could be a rerun of her partnership with Kamille. This could be Baszler's big start in AEW and culminate with a top and captivating feud with Mone in the future to establish herself as a top star.

#1. Jump the line to challenge for the AEW Women’s Title

Shayna Baszler might have years of frustrations boiling inside her. She had been pushed to the sidelines, underutilized on the WWE main roster, and most importantly, never captured a main roster singles women's title in the global juggernaut. Interestingly, Baszler held the NXT Women's Championship twice, and her first reign lasted for a massive 400+ days.

She could reignite that fire and dominance inside her and go straight after the top stars in AEW. It could be either Timeless Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, or whoever holds the gold at the time of her possible debut in the company and challenges them for the title to realize her potential as a top attraction of the squared circle.

