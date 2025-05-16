3 Ways Tony Khan could bring back Mariah May at AEW Double or Nothing 2025

Mariah May, one of AEW's fastest-rising stars, has been on hiatus. It was reported that her contract is expiring later this year, and she might be taking time to make a decision. WWE has shown a major interest in signing the former AEW Women's World Champion.

Fans have requested that AEW President Tony Khan renew Mariah May's contract once it expires. She has been a major asset for the Jacksonville-based promotion since her debut. She wrestled her last match against Toni Storm at Revolution. The Hollywood Ending match will always be remembered by fans as one of the most violent matches of AEW.

If Mariah planned to renew her contract and decided to come back, Double or Nothing might be the perfect occasion for her. Let's take a look at some of the moments where Tony Khan should make her return.

#3. Disrupt the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals

Mercedes Mone and Jamie Hayter have survived their respective brackets after taking out their opponents one by one. At Double or Nothing, the two will go head-to-head to punch their ticket for All In's AEW Women's World Championship opportunity. Mariah May could interrupt this match and hijack the pay-per-view.

Assuming the Woman from Hell hasn't renewed her contract yet, she could demand to insert herself in the finals of the tournament and make it a triple threat.

#2. Betrays a long-time friend

Mina Shirakawa and Mariah May have a long history together. The duo has teamed as a tag team in STARDOM and even allied with each other last year. However, after The Glamour betrayed Toni Storm, Mina lost Mariah's trust. The duo even had a short rivalry in late 2024. Recently, Mina officially returned as an AEW star and pinned the Timeless star in the middle of the ring.

Toni and Mina will battle at Double or Nothing for the AEW Women's World Championship. She might return after Toni retains and attacks her timeless nemesis. The Women from Hell could also ally with Mina and then ambush her, too. This might also unleash Mariah May's vicious side, and she could establish herself as a lone wolf.

#1. Mariah May returns with a new ally

One of the most promising stars in the pro wrestling industry, Thekla, has reportedly been signed by AEW. The Jacksonville-based promotion has also hinted at her debut two times. During the past two Dynamites, a spider has crawled on the screen. This would be a subtle indication of the Toxic Spider's imminent arrival.

Mariah May and Thekla aren't strangers to each other and have crossed paths multiple times during their STARDOM tenure. The former AEW Women's World Champion could return at Double or Nothing to surprise the Arizona crowd. In another surprise, Thekla could debut as her ally. The blockbuster duo could form a huge tag team and expand their faction, led by the Woman from Hell.

It will be interesting to see if the former AEW Women's World Champion returns to AEW or chooses WWE as her next destination.

