3 ways Tony Khan can stop Mariah May from leaving AEW for WWE

Mariah May is rumored to be headed to WWE after her current AEW contract expires this summer. The Glamour has been one of the greatest talents in AEW's women's division over the past year. She has proved her worth and put on one of the best storylines in modern wrestling with Toni Storm.

Many within All Elite Wrestling had pegged the former AEW Women's World Champion to be one of their brightest stars for years to come. So, it's surely going to be a massive blow if reports are true regarding her possibly heading to WWE.

In this article, we will discuss a few ways Tony Khan can stop her from leaving AEW:

#3. Make her the first star to beat Mercedes Mone for the AEW TBS Championship

Mercedes Mone has been untouchable in singles competition ever since she joined All Elite Wrestling. The CEO quickly took hold of the TBS Championship and has made it very hard for everyone else to take it away from her.

However, we all know what Mariah May is capable of, and she could be a legitimate threat to Mone's current TBS title reign. Tony Khan could make her return by having her attack the former WWE star to challenge for the title.

We could perhaps see them battle it out on a big show such as All In. Tony Khan could then pull the trigger on Mariah being the first woman to beat Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship, raising her stock to another level.

#2. Form a faction with Mariah May as the leader

Mariah May needs to be treated as a priority if AEW wants to keep her from joining WWE. So, they could need to raise her importance in the eyes of the fans, and one way to do that is by giving her a new faction to lead.

The next time The Glamour appears, she could have some help. We could see her aligning with someone like a returning Skye Blue or a heel Billie Starkz. She could be pushed as the leader of this group and have her allies do her bidding.

#1. Make her one of the highest-paid stars on the roster

It's been noted that it was Mariah's dream to make it into the WWE, and her past tweets indicate that she has been a lifelong fan. So, if Tony Khan is going to have to stall her dream for longer, then he needs to pull out a huge contract for her.

This contract not only needs to entail that she would be treated as a priority talent in AEW's women's division, but also make her one of the highest-paid acts in the promotion. Big money deals have always been a major way to convince an athlete in the past, and maybe Tony Khan could consider this path? Only time will tell.

