3 ways the Young Bucks made history by losing the AEW World Tag Team Championship

The Young Bucks managed to make history even though they lost their AEW World Tag Team Championship last Wednesday night. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland won the titles in a match that also featured Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Despite their heelish tactics going in vain, the Bucks managed to etch their names into the annals of All Elite Wrestling. On this list, we take a look at the records that the Jackson Brothers managed to make, break, and extend despite their loss:

#3. The first-ever two-time AEW Tag Team Champions were also the first to lose a title without taking the pin

During the pandemonium that was the conclusion to the bout, Keith Lee flew over the top rope to take out The Young Bucks and Powerhouse Hobbs at ringside. This allowed his partner to hit the Swerve Stomp on Ricky Starks to secure the win.

While Swerve In Our Glory could look to continue their feud with Starks and Hobbs, The Young Bucks weren't involved in the finish to the match at all. This meant that they became the first champions to lose their title(s) in a regular match without being pinned or submitted.

#2. The Young Bucks' second reign saw them extend the longest combined reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions

When the Jackson Brothers first lost their titles to the Lucha Brothers inside a Steel Cage at All Out 2021, they were already the longest reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions. They would later go on to hold the title for a combined 330 days across two reigns.

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page have the second-longest reign in company history - at 228 days, and Jurassic Express are third at 161 days. Considering the gap between The Young Bucks and the second-longest reigning champs being over 100 days, it may be safe to say that this record is here to stay.

#1. The Bucks may have the longest combined reign as champions, but they also have the shortest individual reign

By losing at AEW Fyter Fest 2022, the Young Bucks' second reign with the tag title lasted a meager 28 days. This beats the previous record of the shortest reign with the AEW World Tag Team Championship - 63 days, held by FTR.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, as well as Matt and Nick Jackson, are currently embroiled in one of the finest long-term stories told in wrestling. Two of the greatest tag teams to ever do it, wrestling in the same company at the same time, yet creating parallel legacies in the industry.

The Bucks continue to churn out bangers after bangers in the ring against virtually anyone and everyone they face. On the other hand, FTR currently hold three titles - the AAA, Ring of Honor, and the IWGP World Tag Team Championship.

The parallels just don't end there. FTR didn't appear on AEW Fyter Fest 2022 Week 1 as they prepare for a much-anticipated 2 out of 3 Falls Match against The Briscoes at ROH: Death Before Dishonor on July 23rd. The Jackson Brothers, ironically, broke Dax and Cash's record for the shortest title reign on the show.

As this carefully woven plot continues to unfold in the background of All Elite Wrestling, The Young Bucks are consistently creating history on what seems like a weekly basis. Together, the two teams may very well end up killing the division by being the very reason for its revival.

