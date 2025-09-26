3 wild predictions for next week's AEW Dynamite (October 1, 2025)

Next week's episode of AEW Dynamite will be a very special episode as the show turns six years old. Given how big a show it is, Tony Khan will have a stacked card of matches planned for next week. He could also have some wild surprises that could get the fans talking. Therefore, here are three wild predictions for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.#3. Marina Shafir takes out Kris Statlander ahead of their match next weekFor the past couple of weeks, Jon Moxley has been trying to groom Kris Statlander to welcome her into the Death Riders. He has appeared in backstage segments with her where he can be seen offering her some words of encouragement. This seemed to work for her as she won the AEW Women's World Championship at All Out 2025.This week on Dynamite, Moxley finally tried to bring her into the group by having her turn on Harley Cameron. However, the Women's World Champion attacked Wheeler Yuta instead. She then flipped off Moxley and escaped through the crowd. Hence, next week, she will team with Darby Allin to face the team of Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta.Death Riders will be looking for some revenge on Kris Statlander for what happened this week. Hence, Marina Shafir might take out Statlander before their match. This will mean that Darby Allin will be left alone to fight against Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta.#2. Samoa Joe to turn heel and betray Hangman PageSamoa Joe has been feuding with the Death Riders for a long time. This week on AEW Dynamite, Claudio Castagnoli faced off against Powerhouse Hobbs in a singles match. PAC interfered in the match and cost Hobbs the bout. Following the match, Samoa Joe showed up to help his stablemates. However, the numbers were in the Death Riders' favor.Hangman Page also came out to help The Opps. Next week on Dynamite, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Daniel Garcia will face off against Hangman Page, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Samoa Joe. It's quite possible that Joe might turn heel after the match and attack the AEW World Champion. Joe has not been World Champion for a long time, and he could be eyeing Page's title. Joe was primarily feuding with Moxley so that he could win the World Title. Now, with the title around Hangman Page's waist, the Samoan Submission Machine could turn his attention to Page and betray him.#1. Athena to make AEW return and team with Mercedes Mone to go after the Women's Tag Team TitlesThis week on Dynamite, Tony Khan shocked the world when he announced the Women's Tag Team Titles. Since then, many of the women in the division have teased going after the titles, including Mercedes Mone and Athena.Both Mone and Athena have had successful singles runs in AEW. However, they have only stood across the ring from each other and have never teamed up in Tony Khan's promotion. Therefore, this could be the perfect opportunity for both of them to finally team up to form a dominant tag team. Tony Khan could book Athena, who has been absent from AEW TV since Forbidden Door, to make her return. Tony could book them as favorites to win the titles, but have them lose in the end. Following this loss, Athena and the CEO could begin feuding with each other, which could culminate in a winner-takes-all match.It will be interesting to see which of these predictions will come true next week on AEW Dynamite.