3 worst AEW stars of 2025 so far

AEW has been doing a good job with its shows over the past few months. Many episodes of Dynamite and Collision have received praise from fans and critics, and several of the company's talents have also been used in major storylines that have been intriguing.However, there are still some stars who have not lived up to their full potential. In this article, we will take a look at the three worst AEW stars of 2025 so far. This list is based on criteria such as win-loss record, title contention, and storylines.#3. Wheeler YutaWheeler Yuta has been a part of the Death Riders since the stable evolved from the Blackpool Combat Club. As a result, he has been featured quite regularly on AEW TV. However, while Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and PAC seem to be the main forces in the group, Yuta is used more like a punching bag for the stable's enemies.More often than not, he is the one who gets beaten during tag team matches, and it often feels like he is the weak one in the faction. As far as singles matches go, Yuta's record hasn't been too good either. He has competed in six singles matches and won only two of those.While he did begin the year as one-third of the World Trios Champions, the Death Riders have since lost the titles. Hence, Yuta makes a strong case to be included in the list of worst AEW stars of 2025.#2. Kris StatlanderKris Statlander started her AEW career with a lot of promise. She grew in popularity, and it looked like she might be on the receiving end of a major singles push when she won the TBS Championship in 2023. However, after losing the title, she began to feature in a lot of really boring storylines. This year has been even worse for her as she has failed to regain a semblance of her early momentum in the company.Statlander has also received her fair share of opportunities this year. She competed in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament but lost in the semifinals to Jamie Hayter. She then competed in the women's casino gauntlet at All In: Texas but was unable to win again. The following week on Dynamite, she had a huge chance to walk away with $100,000, but she fumbled the ball again. At this rate, Statlander is making a strong case to be called the worst AEW star of 2025.#1. Max Caster may be the worst AEW star of 2025Max Caster started his AEW run as part of The Acclaimed. It was immediately obvious from the beginning that Caster was the star of the group due to his great mic skills and personality. Hence, he finally broke free from Anthony Bowens earlier this year. However, things have not gone well for the self-proclaimed Best Wrestler Alive.Max started issuing open challenges that he has never been able to win. He has competed in 13 televised singles matches this year and lost all of them. Caster is the best case study for any professional wrestler to learn how not to ruin a career. As things stand, he is undoubtedly the Worst Wrestler Alive right now.It will be interesting to see if any of the above stars can turn their careers around later this year.