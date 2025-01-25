3 Worst MJF moments in AEW

MJF has had a phenomenal career in AEW, making his presence known as a potential top star in the company from Day 1. Since then, the Wolf of Wrestling has reached new heights in his career, from a young star positioned as a pillar of the promotion, to the World Champion.

However, like any other star, MJF has had his share of bad moments in the company and has even caused substantial controversy with his promo segments. We're here to look at the worst moments from his career in AEW.

#3) Insulting Brian Pillman

MJF is known to dish out deep personal insults in his promo segments against his rivals. The Salt of the Earth purposely does this to cut deep and hurt them even before they get in the ring with each other. However, he's known to go too far on the microphone at times, and this was one of those times.

During Maxwell Jacob Friedman's brief feud against Brian Pillman Jr. he would do his best to offend him. That involved bringing up his father and legendary wrestler, Brian Pillman, to insult him in increasingly distasteful ways.

We're sure that this was done to have the fans back Brian Pillman Jr. more, but it would ultimately came off as pointless for a short feud.

#2) The messy feud with Adam Cole

This feud had the potential to be one of the best in MJF's whole time in AEW. Instead, it ended up being one of the messiest feuds of last year.

This was the first time we saw Maxwell sort of seem uncomfortable with his new character development.

He was a babyface when the feud started but would be pushed as a heel once the feud restarted upon Adam Cole's return. The explanation behind Cole turning on his former best friend was weak and the addition of Roderick Strong made things even more convoluted.

You then add the fact that MJF didn't even bother showing up on the show for this feud since he was filming a movie and taped his segments. By the time the feud wrapped up in their final match at AEW Worlds End 2024, Maxwell would come off looking quite worse while Cole stood tall with his new teammates.

#1) His walkout from AEW

Now, this whole promo segment wasn't just controversial, it also hurt the potential of a rising star in AEW, quite a bit.

That star in question is Wardlow, who would be undermined as all eyes would transition to MJF as his controversy with Tony Khan would dominate the headlines amidst Double or Nothing 2022.

The former AEW World Champion then come out to air his grievances on Dynamite after getting squashed by Wardlow at the PPV in an infamous promo segment.

Even though the quality of the promo segment is undeniable, you have to take into account that this would pile on All Elite Wrestling's emerging controversies and even hurt the company's backstage atmosphere as well.

