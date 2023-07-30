3 WWE and AEW Superstars who've farted/pooped in the ring

AEW puts on live television every week, and the risk of accidents always looms large. Whether it's wardrobe malfunctions, missed dialogue cues, or unfortunate injuries, these things tend to happen in high-pressure situations.

On a lighter note, there have been cases of wrestlers being guilty of a peculiar type of incident in the middle of the ring. Whether intentional or not, there have been a few hilarious instances involving bowel movements.

#3. Paul Wight has played farting pranks on his former WWE colleagues

Paul Wight is known as the World's Largest Athlete and was usually the biggest giant on the roster during his time at WWE.

During an episode of the Allegedly podcast, The Miz admitted that Big Show was the biggest culprit when it came to in-ring farts.

There were other victims as well, including Kevin Owens, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston. Woods and Kingston were subjected to an amusing prank which was caught on camera.

Wight's iconic rivalry with Eddie involved being sprayed with feces from a shower truck. As the saying goes, if you dish it, you must know how to take it as well.

#2. The late Andre The Giant once farted on AEW manager Jake Roberts

Speaking of a giant, AEW manager Jake "The Snake" Roberts once shared the ring with WWE Hall of Famer André the Giant, who loved farting pranks as well.

In an interview with the Ten Count podcast, Roberts recalled a hilarious in-ring incident involving the Giant:

“He sat on me one time for about, I guess about a minute, and just farted the longest fart ever. It was like 30, 40 seconds of just [imitates fart sounds]. I couldn’t believe it, man. It was like: ‘He’s not really farting? Oh God, He is!’” Roberts said.

He continued:

“My skin was vibrating. His a** was right there. It’s like: ‘Holy shit’. Lucky for me, it didn’t smell like it sounded.”

Jake and André were great friends, which makes this tale even more amusing.

#1. CM Punk infamously lost control of his bowels back in WWE

CM Punk probably has the most infamous soiling story, and it happened during his previous run with WWE on an episode of SmackDown back in 2013.

The man he was in the ring with happened to be his future AEW opponent Jon Moxley a.k.a Dean Ambrose.

The Straightedge Superstar once recounted the story of how he used a Z-Pak for a staph infection, with side effects that include diarrhea.

Punk wasn't able to hold himself in during the contest and "sharted" his trunks in the middle of a sleeper hold applied by Mox.

The discharge was so bad that the referee had to pick up a piece of Punk’s bodily waste, which had escaped his trunks, and had to throw it out of the ring.

The Chicago native would joke about the incident on Twitter later. Safe to say, this was not one of Punk's finer moments. Let's hope there is not an encore in store during his AEW career.