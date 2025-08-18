  • home icon
  AEW
  • 3 years ago CM Punk changed everything for AEW - this is what happened

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 18, 2025 01:39 GMT
CM Punk is a former AEW World Champion who is now with WWE [Photo courtesy of WWE
It's been three years since an infamous moment involving CM Punk took place, which forever changed AEW. This sparked controversy and eventually resulted in his firing, but what exactly happened?

In 2022, Punk was in a feud with 'Hangman' Adam Page for the AEW World Championship. Hangman went off script during one of their promo battles, saying how he was not only defending his title but also defending the company from him.

The two clashed at Double or Nothing that year, with CM Punk winning the title. However, he had to take a brief hiatus due to injury. A few months later, he cut a promo on Hangman, calling him out for his words during their last promo battle, as he, too, went off script and claimed that his apology should be as loud and as public as the disrespect.

These events caused tension between Punk and The Elite, who were close to Page. Adding in The Straight Edge Superstar's meltdown during the All Out media scrum a few weeks later, these events led to the Brawl-Out incident that changed AEW forever.

CM Punk talked about choosing AEW over WWE for his return to wrestling

In 2021, CM Punk made his return to wrestling after a seven-year hiatus, signing and debuting for All Elite Wrestling. He was able to have an amazing run that ended up being wrapped in controversy.

In 2023, he did the unthinkable by returning to WWE after nearly a decade, and he is now one of the company's biggest stars. While appearing on the Masked Man Show in April this year, he discussed why he chose the Tony Khan-led promotion for his return to the industry.

Punk mentioned how now that he is back in WWE and working with Triple H, he enjoys what he is doing and didn't expect to be in this situation. This was a gamble that paid off, unlike what he did in 2021 with AEW.

"We've grown and now I love working with the guy, it's great. I don't say for him, either, because I don't feel like I work for this guy. I feel like I come to work and it's more collaborative than anything it's ever been and I couldn't have seen that until I was actually in. I kind of took a gamble, whereas in 2021, when I came back, I went with the devil I didn't know instead of the devil I knew," said Punk.
Despite everything that happened, it seems that both CM Punk and AEW have now found their footing and are thriving, respectively. Punk's time with the company will forever be part of their legacy, but now fans can catch him doing some of his best work in WWE.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Neda Ali
bell-icon Manage notifications