3 years ago CM Punk changed everything for AEW - this is what happened

It's been three years since an infamous moment involving CM Punk took place, which forever changed AEW. This sparked controversy and eventually resulted in his firing, but what exactly happened?In 2022, Punk was in a feud with 'Hangman' Adam Page for the AEW World Championship. Hangman went off script during one of their promo battles, saying how he was not only defending his title but also defending the company from him.The two clashed at Double or Nothing that year, with CM Punk winning the title. However, he had to take a brief hiatus due to injury. A few months later, he cut a promo on Hangman, calling him out for his words during their last promo battle, as he, too, went off script and claimed that his apology should be as loud and as public as the disrespect.These events caused tension between Punk and The Elite, who were close to Page. Adding in The Straight Edge Superstar's meltdown during the All Out media scrum a few weeks later, these events led to the Brawl-Out incident that changed AEW forever.CM Punk talked about choosing AEW over WWE for his return to wrestlingIn 2021, CM Punk made his return to wrestling after a seven-year hiatus, signing and debuting for All Elite Wrestling. He was able to have an amazing run that ended up being wrapped in controversy.In 2023, he did the unthinkable by returning to WWE after nearly a decade, and he is now one of the company's biggest stars. While appearing on the Masked Man Show in April this year, he discussed why he chose the Tony Khan-led promotion for his return to the industry.Punk mentioned how now that he is back in WWE and working with Triple H, he enjoys what he is doing and didn't expect to be in this situation. This was a gamble that paid off, unlike what he did in 2021 with AEW.&quot;We've grown and now I love working with the guy, it's great. I don't say for him, either, because I don't feel like I work for this guy. I feel like I come to work and it's more collaborative than anything it's ever been and I couldn't have seen that until I was actually in. I kind of took a gamble, whereas in 2021, when I came back, I went with the devil I didn't know instead of the devil I knew,&quot; said Punk.WWE @WWELINKNEVER. SAY. NEVER. @CMPunk has just returned to WWE at #SurvivorSeries!!!Despite everything that happened, it seems that both CM Punk and AEW have now found their footing and are thriving, respectively. Punk's time with the company will forever be part of their legacy, but now fans can catch him doing some of his best work in WWE.