34-year-old AEW star to join WWE and help CM Punk defeat Gunther at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk punched his ticket to MetLife Stadium after winning a Gauntlet match on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. He will now face The Ring General Gunther at SummerSlam for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, there is a possibility that Punk might get aid from a debuting former AEW star to win the match.The star is none other than Punk's long-time friend Danhausen. Some recent reports have revealed that WWE is very interested in signing the AEW star. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select also revealed that the star's contract is set to expire this month unless he gets an extension from Tony Khan.CM Punk is very close to winning his first championship in WWE since he returned to the company in 2023. At SummerSlam, Danhausen could make his WWE debut by helping Punk out during his match with Gunther. He could attack the Ring General while the referee isn't looking to give Punk the upper hand. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Best in the World could capitalise on this opportunity and become the new World Heavyweight Champion. While this might be possible given the history between Punk and Danhausen, it depends on when the AEW star's contract with Tony Khan's promotion expires. It'll be interesting to see the face-painted star in the Stamford-based company.MJF used CM Punk's catchphrase on AEW Dynamite in ChicagoThis week's episode of AEW Dynamite featured the fallout of a historic All In weekend in Texas. During the show, MJF took a page from Punk's book and used his catchphrase to make a statement.The Hurt Syndicate had a successful All In weekend as they all won their respective matches, with MJF winning the Men's Casino Gauntlet match. While calling out Hangman Adam Page, Max said that he would remind him why he's still &quot;the Best in the World.&quot; It is the catchphrase that CM Punk has made famous during his professional wrestling career.&quot;See, I got everything to prove there to you and your hypocritical fans that think you're a good guy, that think you're the best. Well, newsflash, Hangman, you’re not the best. I’m the best! I’m the best in the world!” [0:56 - 1:07]This might have been an unintentional jab as Maxwell used the catchphrase of one of Chicago's most famous wrestlers.