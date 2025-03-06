36-year-old ex-WWE personality to make AEW debut at Revolution after Swerve Strickland's diss? Exploring the chances

After the former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland's diss, a former WWE star could finally go All Elite at Revolution 2025. The star could very well play a part in a major match at the pay-per-view.

Swerve Strickland is slated for a rematch against Ricochet at Revolution 2025 this Sunday after losing in their first match a few weeks back. Ex-WWE personality Samantha Irvin could also play a part in this match. The 36-year-old was a ring announcer on RAW before her sudden departure last year.

Ever since she left the Stamford-based promotion, fans have been speculating that Samantha Irvin could be seen in All Elite Wrestling as her fiancee, Ricochet has already joined the promotion. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Swerve Strickland dissed Ricochet, saying that he will be remembered because of his ring announcer wife during their contract signing segment.

Well, Swerve mentioning the ring announcer citing Samantha could be a hint that she might finally make her anticipated AEW debut at Revolution. Irvin could very well help her fiancé defeat Strickland yet again, and the couple could become a great heel duo onscreen after Samantha's potential All Elite debut.

Samantha Irvin on why she suddenly left WWE

The former WWE personality Samantha Irvin revealed the real reason why she suddenly left the World's biggest wrestling promotion. While replying to a fan in an Instagram comment section, Samantha revealed that she didn't like ring announcing and wanted more roles:

"I don’t like announcing, I’m serious! Announcing was only supposed to be my way in. I wanted to manage, maybe even become a general manager one day. But WWE saw no other future for me besides announcer. I love watching the action, but I don’t love being an announcer,” Irvin wrote.

Moreover, many fans have expressed their desire to see Ricochet alongside Samantha Irvin onscreen in AEW. Fans will have to wait and see if Samantha's debut takes place at Revolution this Sunday.

