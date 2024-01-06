4 AEW dream matches that need to happen in 2024

AEW has a mixed bag of talent on their roster, from the veterans to the ones who have yet to make it big. This creates the perfect scenario for some enthralling dream matches. These matches are massive pops and almost guarantee a high viewership for the particular wrestling program.

Promoters usually keep dream matches on pay-per-views. With Tony Khan planning for one pay-per-view per month, he has a lot of space for dream matches.

Here's a list of the dream matches that need to happen in 2024.

#4. Eddie Kingston facing Mark Briscoe could herald a whole new era of grit in AEW

Eddie Kingston is the newly minted Continental Champion. He is also the Mad King, famous among fans for taking things to the extreme when needed. Mark Briscoe is known to stop at nothing to win a bout and has carved a legacy for himself with his fighting skills.

Both have enough experience in the ring to come up with a slobber-knocker of a match that entertains and turns out to be an experience the audience will never forget.

Some months ago, after the inaugural AEW Continental Classic tournament winner won the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, he called out Mark Briscoe in a promo. A match-up between the two will be one for the ages. Of course, fans would prefer something like a street fight instead of a regular match, but that's something that Khan can think up later.

#3. Samoa Joe against Dax Harwood in the ring will be a full-blown strong match

Dax Harwood is known for his hard-hitting and power-wrestling style. Another wrestler known for exactly that is the current AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe. Championship match or not, the two in the ring could be a study in the old-school style of wrestling that's still a fan favorite.

The Samoan Submission Machine is known for being one of the most consummate workmen in the ring. Meanwhile, Harwood has a fan following that surpasses wrestling promotions and franchises. Both these aspects work to make a competition between them a dream match.

Of course, just setting up a bout like this would mean several storyline changes, something that AEW needs anyway.

#2. Will Ospreay facing Swerve Strickland could be a long-time feud for AEW

Will Ospreay has the potential to achieve a lot in AEW. A 'beginner' feud with Swerve Strickland, one of the most 'over' wrestlers in the Jacksonville-based promotion, will be beneficial to both.

The two have faced off against each other earlier in a different wrestling promotion, but not yet in an AEW ring.

Ospreay could get to flex his muscles a lot more in All Elite Wrestling, while Strickland could add the finishing touches to a character that's poised to be memorable.

#1 Sting and Dustin Rhodes in an AEW stipulation match might make for a major showcase event

Sting and Dustin Rhodes have decades of experience in the ring but have rarely met each other in a one-on-one bout. The two have teamed up together in WCW during the initial days of their career.

Their fighting styles and characteristics have changed since then, but the aura that the two carry remains the same. Seeing them go up against each other could be something that the audience will lap up quickly.

What do you think of the list? Tell us in the comments section below.

