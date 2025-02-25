4 AEW stars CM Punk is friends with in real-life

CM Punk is considered a polarizing figure in professional wrestling, especially in AEW. The Second City Saint had a turbulent time in Tony Khan's promotion, to say the least, filled with controversy and a few backstage altercations.

So, even though a few people in the company did not like him, it wasn't all bad. Punk did manage to connect with a few stars in the promotion and has seemingly maintained a relationship with them in real life. We're here to see the AEW stars CM Punk is friends with in real life.

#4. Danhausen

Danhausen loves having his fun in the ring and out of it, as he seems to be quite close to many stars in All Elite Wrestling. The Very Nice Very Evil star has built an unlikely pairing with a few stars such as Hook and Sting, but one duo we didn't get the chance to see on TV was him and CM Punk.

Danhausen is known for his hilarious antics on social media and has done that on occasion a few times with CM Punk. The two stars have also been spotted hanging out in real life as well, indicating that they have a close friendship.

#3. Samoa Joe

Both Samoa Joe and CM Punk have immense respect for each other and have followed similar paths in professional wrestling as they came up through the ranks. The two stars have gone to battle against each other in on the independent scene as well as Ring of Honor but grew close as friends.

Even though both of them would be in WWE at different times, with Joe joining the Stamford-based promotion after Punk had departed, they would soon reconnect in AEW. Even though both of them would only get to face each other one time at All In 2023, their match was largely overlooked following the infamous incident involving Jack Perry.

The Straight Edge Superstar had even stated that he ended the fight backstage out of respect for his friend Samoa Joe after the latter told him to.

#2 and 1. FTR

FTR has not shied away from showing their friendship and appreciation for CM Punk. Scott Dawson and Cash Wheeler have teamed up with the former AEW Champion on a few occasions in the promotion. The trio had even come up with a name for their team during Punk's tenure in AEW known as 'CMFTR'

In an interview with MMA Hour, Punk acknowledged the friends he made including FTR and Danhausen and mentioned he had very few regrets about his run in the company.

