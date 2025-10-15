4 AEW stars who could interfere during Jon Moxley vs Darby Allin's I Quit match

Darby Allin and Jon Moxley have been involved in a feud with each other since the former returned at All In: Texas. They locked horns in a brutal coffin match at All Out 2025. However, Death Riders got involved in the match, allowing Mox to walk away with the win. Hence, this feud continued in the following weeks. Now, Darby and Mox are set to compete at WrestleDream in an I Quit Match. Given the animosity between both men and the implications of this match, there could be some outside interference. Here are four AEW stars who could interfere in their match at WrestleDream.

#4. and #3. PAC and Marina Shafir

It's no surprise that the Death Riders will get involved in the match. Jon Moxley's stablemates have always interfered in his matches and helped the former World Champion out. Therefore, it's a guarantee that they will get involved in his I Quit Match.

Pac returned at All Out and proved to be the difference maker for Moxley in his coffin match. Therefore, he could get involved on behalf of the Purveyor of Violence and try to take out Darby Allin. Marina Shafir has also been a constant feature in Mox's matches, whether she gets physically involved or stands in his corner. Therefore, she is another name who could have a big role to play in this match.

#2. Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson has a lot of history with Jon Moxley going back to their time in the Blackpool Combat Club. However, Moxley turned on Danielson and then choked him out with a plastic bag. Following this, Mox also defeated the American Dragon to win the AEW World Title.

Bryan Danielson also made it clear that he hasn't forgotten about what his former stablemate did to him when he returned at All In: Texas to help Hangman Page dethrone Moxley. Danielson promised Darby he wouldn't get involved in his coffin match at All Out, and things didn't go well for the former TNT Champion. Therefore, it's likely that Danielson would get fed up with Mox's antics at WrestleDream and could choose to interfere in the match. Additionally, the American Dragon has the best seat in the house in the commentary booth and will be the best person to help Darby.

#1. Sting could return to help Darby Allin

Sting and Darby Allin have a lot of history together. Sting spent most of his AEW run by Darby's side. They even won the World Tag Team Titles together. Even though The Icon has retired from the ring, he showed up at All In 2024 to save Darby from being set on fire.

Therefore, if push comes to shove, Sting could return to help his former tag team partner. A Sting return could also help boost the PPV's ratings.

It will be interesting to see whether Darby Allin will be able to make Jon Moxley utter the words "I Quit."

