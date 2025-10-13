4 AEW stars who must win at WrestleDream 2025

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 13, 2025
WrestleDream 2025 poster
WrestleDream 2025 will take place in St. Louis, Missouri (Image credit: allelitewrestling.com)

AEW WrestleDream 2025 is only a few days away. As a result, Tony Khan has booked a stacked lineup of matches that features the best the company has to offer. One of the most highly anticipated matches is the I Quit Match between Darby Allin and Jon Moxley. Another massive match that fans are excited to see is the AEW World Title bout between Hangman Page and Samoa Joe. While it's hard to predict who will win all the matches, here are 4 stars who should win at WrestleDeam 2025.

#4. and #3. Jurassic Express

Jurassic Express was one of the most beloved teams in AEW during the company's initial days. They even won the AEW World Tag Team Titles. Sadly, the duo of Jack Perry and Luchasaurus broke up a few years ago to pursue different paths. Perry went on to become the Scapegoat and join The Elite, while Luchasaurus became a member of The Patriarchy with Christian Cage by his side.

However, the duo once known as Jurassic Express were unable to get over without each other, and fans were soon hoping for their reunion. At All Out 2025, fans finally got what they were wanting as Jurassic Express reunited and attacked the Young Bucks.

Last week on Dynamite, Jurassic Express competed against KM and Orion. Following the bout, The Bucks laid them out in the ring. Hence, a match was made official between both teams for WrestleDream. Although The Bucks are the more experienced team, Jurassic Express must be the ones to come out on top since it is their first PPV after their reunion.

#2. Kris Statlander

At AEW All Out 2025, Kris Statlander shocked the world when she defeated Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, and Thekla to become the new Women's World Champion. Toni Storm was speechless by the match's result. However, she made it clear that she was not done with Statlander as she challenged her to a singles match at WrestleDream 2025.

Although Toni Storm will be the favorite heading into this match, Kris Statlander has to be the one to beat the former Women's World Champion one-on-one to prove that she belongs atop the women's division.

#1. Darby Allin needs to defeat Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream 2025

Darby Allin has been feuding with Jon Moxley ever since the former returned at All In: Texas. These two men competed in a brutal Coffin match at AEW All Out 2025. However, the Death Riders played an important role in helping Mox secure the win.

This bout did little to settle their feud, and both men will compete in an I Quit Match at WrestleDream. Darby needs to beat Moxley in this match to establish himself as a credible star who can hold his own against some of the very best in the industry. Darby's ascension to the top could begin at WrestleDream with him beating Mox.

It will be interesting to see what surprises Tony Khan will have in store for fans at WrestleDream 2025.

