4 AEW stars who need to turn babyface after All In 2025

AEW All In 2025 was a blockbuster pay-per-view. The show delivered on all fronts, providing fans with several memorable moments to cherish.

Now that the biggest annual pay-per-view of All Elite Wrestling has concluded, we could witness some major changes in the Jacksonville-based promotion. While some stars could turn heel in the coming weeks, there are a few other names who could be on the verge of becoming babyfaces.

There are several stars in the Tony Khan-led company who could benefit from returning to their roots as good guys. In this article, we look at four AEW stars who need to turn babyface following All In 2025.

#4. and #3. The Young Bucks could become babyfaces again

At AEW All In, The Young Bucks lost to Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay in an incredible tag team match. As per the match stipulation, The Bucks were stripped of their EVP status following this crushing defeat.

In the recent episode of Dynamite, Matt and Nick Jackson were mocked by several stars, who were no longer afraid of facing heat from the former EVPs. The duo could continue to get disrespected by the rest of the roster until they finally turn babyface.

The Young Bucks' current character arc could be a compelling one. After losing their authority over AEW, The Bucks could continue to lose matches and be taunted for it.

The sequence of events could finally lead Matt and Nick Jackson to realize the error in their ways, prompting them to become good guys again. Having been heels for nearly 19 months, The Bucks desperately need to change their current personas.

#2. Konosuke Takeshita could reach new heights after dropping his heel persona

Konosuke Takeshita has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in AEW over the past two years. The Alpha has delivered exceptional performances against the likes of Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, and Bandido, proving his worth as an excellent in-ring performer.

Takeshita has been associated with The Don Callis Family for nearly two years. While he has done some great work as a heel, the former International Champion could emerge as a much more prominent figure in AEW if he turns babyface.

Konosuke Takeshita has shown in the past that he could be compelling as an underdog babyface, who fights off evil with pure intensity. A babyface turn could be the decision that helps The Alpha crack into the main event picture.

If Takeshita decides to drop his heel persona, he could end up having a feud with Kyle Fletcher. After concluding his rivalry with The Don Callis Family, Takeshita could finally approach bigger things in All Elite Wrestling.

The 30-year-old star has emerged as a legitimate star across several different promotions. Going back to his roots as a heroic figure could take The Alpha to the pinnacle of the Tony Khan-led company.

#1. PAC could return to AEW as a babyface

PAC has been a member of The Death Riders since its inception. Before getting injured in April 2025, the former All-Atlantic Champion helped Jon Moxley wreak havoc in the promotion for months.

However, it is high time that PAC separates himself from the Jon Moxley-led faction and goes on his own path. The Man that Gravity Forgot is an exceptional performer, whose talents are seemingly getting wasted in The Death Riders.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion could be a much bigger asset to Tony Khan if he is allowed to compete in the singles division as a babyface. PAC has the skills and the charisma required to be a compelling good guy, and TK must pull the trigger on turning him babyface.

PAC must dissociate himself from The Death Riders upon his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Instead of pledging his allegiance to The One True King, the athletic star could choose to stand up against Moxley.

A singles feud with The Purveyor of Violence might be the best way for PAC to kick off his babyface run with a bang.

