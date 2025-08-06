4 AEW Stars Who Had Remarkable Rivalries With Brock Lesnar in WWE

WWE has received major attention after pulling off one of the most shocking endings to their latest Premium Live Event, SummerSlam 2025. The ending saw Brock Lesnar return to the company after two years of absence following his link-up with the Vince McMahon-Janel Grant lawsuit.However, Lesnar has reportedly been legally cleared weeks ago by WWE, which paved the way for his comeback. Moreover, it proved to be a major draw, with remarkable viewership numbers, and was a blow to the company's competitor, AEW. In light of Brock Lesnar's shocking return, here is a look back at current All Elite Wrestling stars who had memorable feuds with Lesnar in WWE.#4. Paul WightPaul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show in WWE, was a towering force that could combat head-to-head with Brock Lesnar. The duo had multiple matches in the early 2000s when Lesnar was a rising talent on SmackDown. A memorable moment between them was when they saw The Beast suplex Big Show off the top rope, which led to the ring exploding. The duo last feuded in 2014 with a match at that year's Royal Rumble event, where Lesnar emerged victorious following a huge beatdown to the World's Largest Athlete.#3. Bryan DanielsonBryan Danielson and Brock Lesnar only had one memorable match in WWE. It came at the 2018 WWE Survivor Series, when Lesnar, representing RAW as the Universal Champion, squared off against Danielson, representing SmackDown as the WWE Champion.Moreover, Bryan was a heel at the time and went to great lengths to take down The Beast Incarnate. However, things did not go as planned for him as Lesnar defeated The YES! man to score the win for his brand.#2. Bobby LashleyBrock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley were a dream match that wrestling fans had been waiting for a long time. The wait was finally over when Lesnar and Lashley came face-to-face for a feud in 2022, which led to an explosive WWE title match at the Royal Rumble event.The Almighty tamed The Beast that night to win the WWE Championship. However, Lesnar regained the title at the Elimination Chamber event, outlasting five competitors inside the namesake chamber match, including Lashley. Although it was a short-lived feud, it led to a highly physical and captivating bout between Lashley and Lesnar that lived up to its expectations.#1. Jon MoxleyThe reigning top star of AEW, Jon Moxley, had a singles feud with Brock Lesnar in WWE back in 2016. The tensions began after the former Dean Ambrose cost Lesnar a chance to challenge for the WWE title at WrestleMania 32 in their triple-threat match at Fastlane, also featuring Roman Reigns.The duo had a captivating rivalry over the weeks leading up to their No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania. It was a match between a Lunatic who channeled his aggression against the fury of a Beast. However, in the end, Lesnar walked away with the victory on The Grandest Stage of Them All.