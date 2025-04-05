4 AEW stars who will miss Dynasty 2025

AEW Dynasty is right around the corner, and it looks like many of the stars on the roster are excited about it. Like them, the fans also seem excited and rightly so.

The match card is stacked, and one glance at it gives you a great idea of what is in store for the pay-per-view. Jon Moxley will be putting his World Championship on the line against Swerve Strickland in what is going to be the match of the night.

In addition, stars like Toni Storm, Chris Jericho, and Cope will feature heavily on the show. However, some names will not be present at the show. In this article, we will take a look at four such stars who will miss AEW Dynasty 2025.

#4. Jay White

Jay White had a great last few months. Even though he was not in the main event spot, he kept himself relevant by being involved with Cope and Jon Moxley. However, he will miss AEW Dynasty.

It was revealed earlier that Jay White had suffered a broken hand and would be out for a while. Fans will likely be disappointed by this news, and he will likely return soon.

#3. Orange Cassidy

Like Jay White, Orange Cassidy will miss AEW Dynasty. The former International Champion is out injured with a torn pectoral muscle.

That news was confirmed by Fightful. For Cassidy, it might not seem like that big of a deal, given that he was not involved in any major feud going into the pay-per-view. He will look to heal up soon and come back stronger than ever.

#2. Britt Baker

Britt Baker has been absent in the last few months. Since taking a break a few months back, she has not been seen in an AEW wrestling ring. However, she has been active on social media and busy doing other things.

All the matches are fully booked, and there seems to be no possibility of her making a comeback that would affect the outcome of those bouts. It is looking increasingly likely that the former Women’s World Champion will be missing the show.

#1. MJF could miss AEW Dynasty

MJF is an enigma. He was not involved in any feud as such going into Dynasty; however, he has been in wars against Bobby Lashley and the Hurt Syndicate.

MJF is not scheduled to be in any match, but given that Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin will be taking on Big Bill and Bryan Keith, there could be a small chance that MJF could get involved in that match. However, as of now, it looks likely that he will miss the event.

