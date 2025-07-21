  • home icon
  4 Directions for WWE megastar Bayley if she joins AEW like Mercedes Mone

4 Directions for WWE megastar Bayley if she joins AEW like Mercedes Mone

By N.S Walia
Published Jul 21, 2025 16:16 GMT
Mercedes Mone and Bayley are real-life best friends (Image via Mercedes Mone and Bayley's X handles)
Mercedes Mone and Bayley are real-life best friends (Image via Mercedes Mone and Bayley's X handles)

Bayley is among the most influential female WWE Superstars who have paved the way for future generations to succeed in professional wrestling. After graduating from NXT, The Role Model, alongside her Four Horsewomen cohorts, revolutionized the business and changed the game forever.

Despite her accomplishments, Bayley has arguably not been given the same credit as her peers like Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. She has not been treated well on WWE television recently, being subjected to major losses and being taken off TV in favor of other stars. This could make her consider a move to WWE's rival competition, AEW, much like her best friend, Mercedes Mone, did.

If she decides to jump ship, here are four directions for the former WWE Women's Champion in All Elite Wrestling:

#4. Boss 'n' Hug Connection reunion?

It is no secret that Bayley and Mercedes Mone are real-life friends who forged a strong bond during their time together in WWE. Moreover, they were part of a formidable tag team known as The Boss 'n' Hug Connection.

If Bayley joins the Jacksonville-based company, she and Mone could reunite and re-form their tag team. The two were major advocates for the creation of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title, and together they could revitalize the women's division in All Elite Wrestling as a tandem.

#3. She could become a mentor to a young star to build the women's division

Bayley is known for giving back to the wrestling business and paving the way for rising talents. Much like her recent storyline with Lyra Valkyria, the Grand Slam Champion can become a mentor to an emerging AEW performer.

With a coach like The Role Model by their side, any All Elite Wrestling female star could ascend to the next level in their career.

#2. She could revisit her rivalry with Mercedes Mone

While Bayley and Mercedes Mone were a top-tier tag team in WWE, they gained prominence as fierce rivals in NXT. The duo produced some of the greatest wrestling matches of all time, including their monumental showdown at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, which was crucial in changing the perception of women in the company.

If the former WWE Women's Champion joins AEW, she could immediately feud with Mone, who is a top star in the Tony Khan-led company. They could feud over the TBS Championship, leading to a major match at a pay-per-view.

#1. Bayley might get a run as a top AEW champion

Bayley has proven time and time again that she can be a draw as a top champion. The Role Model has had many title reigns in the Stamford-based promotion, and a similar scenario can happen in AEW right after her potential debut.

The former Hugger could succeed where her best friend and top AEW star, Mercedes Mone, failed. She could immediately insert herself into an AEW Women's World Championship feud against "Timeless" Toni Storm. The 36-year-old could enlist the help of The CEO and dethrone Storm in a major shocker to become the new champion.

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

