4 Dream promo battles between AEW and WWE stars that might never happen

Dream matches between AEW and WWE stars are something that the wrestling fraternity always talks about. However, as much as fans love in-ring action, one can't deny that promo battles leading to the contest are also an important part of pro wrestling.

That being said, dream promo battles between talents of both companies are often overlooked. Therefore, let's take a look at four dream promo battles between AEW and WWE stars that might never happen.

#4. Toni Storm and Becky Lynch

Toni Storm has come a long way since her AEW debut in 2022. The defining point in her career was when she took on the Timeless gimmick. Since then, her mic skills have gone to the next level. Her promos are usually themed around the 1950s, with black and white to match the theme. Her promo work is entertaining and comical, leaving the fans feeling like they got their money's worth.

On the other hand, Becky Lynch's turning point in her career was when she turned into The Man. Since then, her mic skills have improved significantly. Unlike Storm, Lynch's promos are more serious and hard-hitting and similar in style to Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Given their contrast in styles, a promo battle between Timeless Toni Storm and Becky Lynch will be one for the ages. However, it is unlikely either woman will be willing to switch promotions, which means this promo battle will likely occur.

#3. Hangman Page and Logan Paul

Logan Paul has been one of the fastest rising stars in the WWE. His ability to generate heat has been exceptional. Since his in-ring debut, fans have noticed that Paul has been using a lot of Hangman Page's moves in the ring, particularly the Buckshot Lariat, which is Page's finishing move. Adam Page even referenced this on social media after Logan first hinted at retiring from the company.

Hence, it would be cool to see these two major stars compete against each other in a promo battle. Hangman Page could fire some shots at Logan Paul for stealing half his moveset, while the latter could arrogantly state that he does it better than the AEW star ever could.

This could form the basis of their feud as well, and given both men's mic skills, fans could've had some entertaining segments. Sadly, it's unlikely that this promo battle will ever take place unless either of them changes promotions, which is unlikely to happen.

#2. John Cena and Will Ospreay

John Cena vs. Will Ospreay will be one of the biggest missed opportunities in the world of professional wrestling, considering the Aerial Assassin had the chance to go to WWE but chose AEW instead. More than epic matches, their amazing segments would have kept fans hooked on this dream rivalry.

The 17-time World Champion's hatred for the business and its fans versus Ospreay's passion and love for wrestling would have made this promo battle a treat to watch. While The Last Real Champion could've argued why he wanted to ruin wrestling, Will could've made a case for why wrestling should be saved from people like Cena, who view it as a stepping stone to Hollywood.

However, considering that the Greatest of All Time is retiring by the end of this year, this promo battle will have to be left to the imagination of fans.

#1. WWE star Roman Reigns and AEW original MJF

Few stars in this entire wrestling industry are on the same level as Roman Reigns. The OTC has been the top dog in this business for a long time. Reigns' transformation into The Tribal Chief has helped him solidify himself as one of the greatest of his generation.

Under Paul Heyman's guidance, the OTC has also improved on his mic skills in recent years. The days of him saying "suffering succotash" are long behind him. Fans will never find Reigns pulling out such ridiculous catch phrases from his arsenal.

Looking at the AEW roster, there is only one man capable of taking Reigns to the limit on the mic, and his name is Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The AEW star's shenanigans on the mic and his ability to blend fact with fiction could be the perfect contrast to The Tribal Chief's seriousness.

Friedman could be the perfect person to get under Reigns' skin and irritate him. The Wolf of Wrestling is undoubtedly one of the best promos in the business and could help bring out the best in the OTC as well by blurring the lines during their segment.

Unfortunately, the only way this promo battle will take place is if it happens inside a WWE ring, and it doesn't look like Maxwell will be switching companies anytime soon.

Any one of these promo battles would've been a treat for fans to witness.

