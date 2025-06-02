4 ex-WWE Superstars who can join Ricochet’s faction in AEW

Ricochet joined AEW last year, and his performances on the mic and in the ring appear to have improved. His heel turn has helped establish him as a major star in Tony Khan's promotion. However, he is still in search of his first title in the company, and it seems like the high-flyer is hatching the perfect plan to help him win gold.

Last week on Dynamite, the former WWE Superstar noted the dominance that factions like Death Riders, etc, have in AEW. Hence, he expressed his interest in having loyal teammates who can help him in his quest for championship gold.

Therefore, in this article, we will look at 4 former WWE Superstars who can join the 36-year-old's faction in All Elite Wrestling:

#4. Braun Strowman could be the muscle of Ricochet's faction

Ricochet and Braun Strowman have a history together. They formed a team during their time in WWE after a brief feud. They found considerable success as a pair by winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championship number one contenders' tournament in 2023. Their partnership seemed almost perfect, combining speed and strength. At one point, it looked like they were going to become tag team champions.

However, this partnership came to a brief halt after Strowman had to undergo neck surgery. Therefore, with Strowman now out of the Stamford-based promotion, it would be the perfect opportunity for him to sign with All Elite Wrestling and reunite his tag team partnership with Ricochet. The 41-year-old would be the perfect addition to the faction, and he could serve as the muscle. The former Universal Champion has showcased his feats of strength several times in WWE, and now he can do it to help The One and Only win his first title in Tony Khan's company.

#3 and #2. The Good Brothers

If Ricochet's plan is to go up against some of the best in AEW and win his first title in the company, who better to help him than The Good Brothers? Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows could be a perfect addition to the former WWE star's stable since they have a wealth of experience from competing around the world and have even worked with Don Callis, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks. Their experience in dealing with these types of individuals can help The One and Only move up the ladder towards his first title in All Elite Wrestling.

#1. Cedric Alexander

Cedric Alexander was previously involved in a faction with Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin called the Hurt Business during their time in WWE. However, since then, a lot has changed, and MVP has re-formed the stable in AEW under a new name.

While Alexander was released from WWE earlier this year, he has still not shown up to be part of the Hurt Syndicate. Instead, the group has added MJF as their newest member. Hence, The One and Only could use this opportunity to get Cedric Alexander to join his faction instead by convincing him that MVP didn't care enough about him to invite him into their stable.

By getting Alexander to join his faction, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion could also gain some insight into Bobby Lashley and the Hurt Syndicate, which could help him overcome them in the future if they ever become an obstacle in his path.

It will be interesting to see who will join Ricochet's new faction in the future.

