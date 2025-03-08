4 last-minute predictions for AEW Revolution 2025

AEW Revolution is right around the corner and the excitement from the fans is palpable. That is because there is a lot at stake when it comes to the show this year.

The fate of Jon Moxley's title reign hangs by a thread against Cope and with tensions simmering within The Death Riders, there seems to be an air of uncertainty. On top of that, the shadow of Christian Cage, with his guaranteed title bout, looms large over the two stars.

Apart from that, Toni Storm and Mariah May will also be taking on each other for the women’s title. In this article, we will take a look at four last minute predictions for AEW Revolution 2025.

#4. Kenny Omega becomes new AEW International Champion

Kenny Omega will be taking on Konosuke Takeshita for his AEW International Championship and it is going to be very interesting because of the presence of his former mentor, Don Callis. Callis will be with Takeshita and will be doing all he can to make sure Omega loses.

However, given the momentum Omega has, it is more than likely that he will defeat Konosuke Takeshita to become the new International Champion. It will usher in a new era and will let Omega add a new title to his collection.

#3. Christian Cage cashes in

The main event between Jon Moxley and Cope is being advertised heavily and rightly so. The two former WWE stars will duke it out for the AEW World Championship and the whole world seems to be rooting for Cope.

Regardless of who wins, there is a very good chance that Christian Cage will cash in his guaranteed title bout, which he received after winning a Casino Gauntlet match, for the title and become the new AEW World Champion. That will ensure that Cope and his rivalry will continue.

#2. Britt Baker to return

The whole wrestling world has been missing Britt Baker as she has been missing in action for months together now. The former AEW Women’s World Champion has not been around for a while and there have also been reports that she was having some backstage issues.

With Toni Storm taking on Mariah May, there is a high probability that she will retain the title. After that, Britt Baker could end up returning to challenge the former WWE star and ultimately, thrust herself in the main event picture right from the get go.

#1. The Young Bucks to return

Like Britt Baker, The Young Bucks have been missing in action ever since they dropped their tag team titles to Private Party a few months back. However, they have appeared on other wrestling shows and it is only a matter of time before they make their presence felt in AEW.

Having them return will ensure that there is a new heel dynamic in the company and that the bad authority figures are back running the show. It will make sure that there is a breath of fresh air in the company.

