4 Mistakes AEW cannot afford to make on the final Dynamite before Revolution

AEW Revolution will take place this Sunday, and the confirmed card for the show will be finalized during this week's Dynamite. The promotion has been producing great weekly shows. Fans have been enjoying the blockbuster episodes of Dynamite and Collision recently.

Ad

The go-home show of Dynamite will be an important episode to hype up the already stacked pay-per-view, and the quality of the flagship show may affect the event. Revolution will feature stars like Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay, Toni Storm, Swerve Strickland, and Cope. While the build for the event has been top-notch so far, AEW shouldn't wrap up things this Wednesday on a bad note.

Let's examine some mistakes the promotion should avoid during this week's Dynamite before the Revolution pay-per-view.

Ad

Trending

#4. Momo Watanabe vs. Mercedes Mone built lazily

STARDOM's Momo Watanabe won the International Women's Cup Final Four Way at NJPW X AEW Wrestle Dynasty. She had the chance to challenge any champion of her choosing. At Grand Slam Australia, she watched Mercedes Mone defeat Harley Cameron from the front row and decided to take the TBS Championship from The CEO. The duo had a lackluster build so far.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

They had a couple of interactions backstage, which didn't last long. Despite Momo being incredibly talented, fans are less hyped for their bout as no proper story between the duo has been told. This week's Dynamite should feature a brief segment between the two.

#3. Women are not getting enough TV time

Female stars haven't been getting much TV time recently. Last week's Dynamite featured a women's match. Harley Cameron defeated Deonna Purrazzo in an eight-minute contest. Meanwhile, no segment of AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm and Mariah May was booked on the show.

Ad

With such a talented female roster, Tony Khan should feature more women on Dynamite.

#2. Last-minute additions to AEW Revolution

AEW has announced the top feuds for the Revolution pay-per-view. The show will feature five championship matches and three grudge matches. Tony Khan recently announced a match on the Zero Hour show, which will feature a trios contest. Eight contests on the main show seem like an adequate number for the Revolution pay-per-view.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last week on Collision, AEW teased Brody King confronting Kazuchika Okada. However, they shouldn't announce this match on the Dynamite card as it hasn't been well-constructed and would increase the number of matches at the event.

#1. The same old story between Cope and Death Riders

Since January, the Rated-R Superstar has been after Jon Moxley and Death Riders. The World Championship match will likely headline the pay-per-view. For the past few weeks, Cope came out to the ring and took out Death Riders, except for Jon Moxley, as the latter escaped. The former TNT Champion has taken out three stars of the evil faction.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wheeler Yuta will face Cope on the go-home Dynamite of Revolution. After defeating the former, he should confront the True King himself. Also, this time, the world champion should make a statement by beating the Rated-R Superstar.

It will be interesting to see what happens on this week's Dynamite ahead of the Revolution pay-per-view.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback