4 non-AEW stars who could join Jon Moxley’s new faction

Jon Moxley returned to AEW TV on last night's Dynamite. Fans noticed a change in his demeanor as The Lunatic Fringe made his entrance to a new theme song.

Veteran commentator Tony Schiavone interacted with The Purveyor of Violence in the ring. Interestingly, the 38-year-old revealed that he wanted to have a conversation with Darby Allin. Before leaving the ring, the former AEW World Champion came face-to-face with Schiavone and said, ''This is not your company anymore!''

Commentators as well as fans around the globe were baffled by the erstwhile Dean Ambrose's mannerism. The chaos only intensified during a backstage segment later in the show when he was talking to security officials and Marina Shafir brutally attacked them. Shafir didn't spare the cameraman either.

Trending

It appears like Moxley and the Moldovan-born wrestler have joined forces. Furthermore, it is rumored that the above events laid the foundation for a new faction, with Moxley at the helm.

Here are a few non-AEW names who could be a part of Jon Moxley's potential new faction:

#4. Shota Umino (Jon Moxley's tag team partner in NJPW)

Shota Umino currently performs in NJPW. Interestingly, he has a history with former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley. The two first locked horns in 2019, but soon teamed up because of mutual admiration. This partnership was short-lived. However, they reunited at Resurgence 2023.

Earlier this year, Umino and Moxley battled for more than 30 minutes at Resurgence for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. The latter triumphed in the match. However, at this point, the two wrestlers certainly are close comrades. This means Umino can perhaps join Moxley's rumored faction.

#3. & #2. Josh Barnett and Bobby Lashley

Jon Moxley and Josh Barnett battled for the first time in 2021 at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 6. The match was won by the latter. The duo again locked horns earlier this year at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport Bushido, with The Lunatic Fringe emerging victorious. The two men have deep mutual admiration and could ally.

Interestingly, there is also a possibility that Bobby Lashley will join forces with Moxley and Shafir. The free agent was one of WWE's biggest stars and is heavily rumored to join the Jacksonville-based company. Furthermore, having a juggernaut like The Almighty in your stable is a massive advantage.

#1. Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon has been heavily rumored to join AEW ever since a picture of his meeting with Tony Khan went viral on social media. Fans were expecting The Prodigal Son to debut at All In. But that did not happen. However, Moxley's cryptic comment on last night's Dynamite has raised the possibility of Shane joining forces with The Purveyor of Violence.

Notably, the former WWE Hardcore Champion and the erstwhile Dean Ambrose worked together closely on SmackDown eight years ago. Hence, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Shane is revealed as the mastermind behind Moxley's budding faction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback