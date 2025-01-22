4 perfect on-screen AEW couples for 2025 

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, love will certainly be in the air in AEW. Could this be the time for some interesting on-screen couples to be formed?

Couples working together in the business have been a common commodity in several major promotions. In WWE, the likes of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have already competed alongside each other in mixed-tag action, while others have also acknowledged this on-screen as well.

Several love storylines have been run over the years, with the wrestlers' real-life situations even being added into the story such as what happened with Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker. Many believed they were only together in kayfabe, but now, they are married and have a child together. Here are some on-screen couples that AEW could bring out this year.

#1. Mercedes Moné and Kazuchika Okada

This would be an on-screen couple or partnership that would be purely kayfabe, seeing as Kazuchika Okada is married and with children.

Back in July, The Elite ran into The CEO on multiple occasions, and it was shown that The Rainmaker was always interested in Moné. Seeing as she is now on her own and in possession of several belts, she could find herself connecting with someone in a similar situation.

Okada is the AEW Continental Champion and has lately been mostly on his own, as the rest of The Elite were nowhere to be found. The two could connect and begin an on-screen partnership that could lead to something more.

Check out a clip of Okada getting flustered by Mercedes' CEO dance below:

#2. Mariah May and Nigel McGuinness

Mariah May and Nigel McGuinness have had an interesting dynamic in AEW over the past few months. The former WWE commentator is seemingly head over heels for The Glamour and he has been expressive of this when he works commentary during her matches.

Mariah is completely aware of this and has been flirting with him as well. At AEW All In, she even kissed him on the cheek, which many have said is the reason Nigel was able to break out of retirement and have his rematch with Bryan Danielson.

This could branch out into more segments featuring the pair, with Nigel continuing to show his loyalty to her, and Mariah acknowledging this and potentially showing she feels the same way.

#3. Anna Jay and Jack Perry finally appear together on-screen in AEW

Back in 2021, Jack Perry hard-launched his relationship with Anna Jay on social media. He even referenced this during one of his promos after turning heel in 2023, saying he had one of the best-looking women in the business by his side.

The two have never been part of the same storyline with one another despite being a real-life couple. The Queenslayer has been affiliated with several major factions, but this has never caused her to cross paths with Perry.

Jay could decide to embrace her heel side, seeing as she has found little success with attaining her goal of winning a major title as a babyface. Her partner has found great success since his change in demeanor, and she could decide to take a page out of his book and join forces with him. She could end up as the female presence that The Elite needs moving forward.

#4. Jamie Hayter and Daniel Garcia

Jamie Hayter has found herself in a feud with Julia Hart, with the latter specifically targeting her these past few months. In their first bout with each other, Hart stole a win after using the black mist on Hayter. But things are not over between them, as a rematch will take place tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite.

As of the past few weeks, AEW has hinted at The Princess of the Black Throne, along with Brody King and Buddy Matthews, moving on from their former leader and taking the reins of the group. This could mean that for Hart's match, she'd have Matthews and King standing by at ringside. This could play into her hands.

Daniel Garcia is one star who never backs away from a fight, and he could be the backup that Hayter needs. Caught off guard by someone coming to her help, the two could have a few flirtatious moments, which could eventually lead to something happening between the two. The new couple could stand alongside one another and go to war with the House of Black.

As of now, there is no confirmation that any of these AEW stars could become on-screen couples. But with the lack of such character interactions in the current landscape of the company, one wonders if such storylines take place anytime soon.

