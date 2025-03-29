4 possible finishes to Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty 2025

Jon Moxley will be putting his AEW World Championship on the line against Swerve Strickland at Dynasty 2025 and there is a lot of excitement around it among fans. So far, Moxley has overcome all his opponents during this title reign, but this one seems different.

Swerve Strickland made his intentions clear at the end of Revolution as he attacked the former Shield member, taking him by surprise. Since then, the two stars have been at each other’s throats, and the rivalry is building up perfectly.

In this article, we will take a look at four possible finishes that can happen when Jon Moxley takes on Swerve Strickland next month:

#4. Prince Nana turns heel

At AEW Revolution, Prince Nana showed signs of turning on Swerve Strickland. That was until he came back later on during his match and made peace with his client. However, the fans were quite certain that Nana had turned on Swerve.

With those seeds being planted, it should not come as a surprise if Prince Nana does indeed turn on the former WWE star, enabling Moxley to retain the title.

#3. Hangman Adam Page helps Swerve Strickland

Hangman Adam Page and Jon Moxley do not like each other, and they have made that abundantly clear over the last year. On top of that, Page does not get along with Swerve Strickland either, with the two stars having brutal matches and jaw dropping segments.

However, in a major twist, Page could come out and help Swerve defeat Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion. That could then set up a match between the two in the future.

#2. Jon Moxley wins clean

Jon Moxley is a four-time AEW World Champion and a phenomenal in-ring talent. This is something that has been totally forgotten over the last few months, thanks to the Death Riders, with Moxley taking their help at every turn.

Given that he is being questioned and doubted at every turn, Moxley might take it upon himself not to take any help from his faction members and decide to win the match by himself against Swerve Strickland.

Doing so would bring back some legitimacy to his title reign and would help him regain some of his lost aura.

#1. Christian Cage causes a disqualification

Christian Cage shocked the entire wrestling world when he chose to cash in his guaranteed title shot at the end of AEW Revolution as Jon Moxley was taking on Adam Copeland. However, unfortunately for Cage, he ended up losing the match and wasting his opportunity, with the former Shield member picking up the win to retain his title.

He could use that as fuel to interfere in this match and cause a disqualification. That would ensure he is also involved in a title match in the future, in a possible three way match.

