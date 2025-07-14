4 possible opponents for Hangman Page after winning AEW World Championship

'Hangman' Adam Page had one of the most remarkable nights at AEW All In: Texas. After struggling to get back in the main event picture for a lengthy period, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy did the unthinkable and ended the dominant reign of Jon Moxley in a gruesome Texas Death Match at All In 2025.

The match was filled with absolute chaos and even saw the returns of top AEW stars such as Bryan Danielson and Darby Allin. Moreover, another superstar made his intentions clear after The Hangman became the champion.

Here are the top four potential opponents for Adam Page after he became the new AEW World Champion at All In.

#4. Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland was almost in the same position as Hangman Adam Page last year at All In. He also held the AEW World Championship, but lost it to Bryan Danielson that night in a blockbuster showdown. Since then, Strickland has been unsuccessful on numerous occasions in winning back the title.

However, he proved instrumental in his rival, Adam Page, defeating Jon Moxley for the championship. Interestingly, he sent out a message on social media for Page following his title win, subtly making his intentions known, which could lead to another major match between the duo for All Elite Wrestling's top prize.

#3. Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley held All Elite Wrestling under siege with his dominant reign as the World Champion. Amid that, he even denied the fans from seeing the title and held it captive in a briefcase for months. However, the Hangman finally came along and ended his title reign grandly.

But knowing Jon Moxley, he will likely not sit back even after such a major loss at All In. He could again target The Anxious Millennial Cowboy and devise a new plan to regain the AEW World Championship.

#2. Bryan Danielson

All Elite Wrestling fans witnessed the return of Bryan Danielson on live television at All In: Texas. The American Dragon returned at the same stage where he won the World Title last year. However, this time, it was to assist Hangman Adam Page in defeating the same man who dethroned him for the title, Jon Moxley.

Moreover, Danielson has still not fully closed the chapter of his in-ring career. This could see the former WWE Champion return to action one more time for the AEW World Championship against the new titleholder in a top-tier showdown.

#1. Darby Allin

Another top return that the fans saw at All In: Texas was that of Darby Allin. After conquering Mount Everest, Allin came back during the main event, Texas Death Match between Hangman Adam Page and Jon Moxley.

With the face-painted star back in All Elite Wrestling following a huge accomplishment, this automatically puts him in line for a future World Championship. This could see Tony Khan making Darby Allin the first challenger for The Hangman at AEW's next major show.

