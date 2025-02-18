4 Potential stipulation matches that should happen at AEW Revolution

AEW Revolution will take place in just a few weeks in Los Angeles. Fans have been very excited about the pay-per-view, as huge matches will be announced this week. Next month, the show will settle multiple ongoing feuds. So far, just two matches have been confirmed on the card.

Over the past few weeks, AEW has not announced more matches for the event as they have had to focus on building the Grand Slam Australia card. Now that the show is over, many expect Tony Khan to pull all the stops and make Revolution a blockbuster.

Jon Moxley and Cope will likely headline the event as they fight for the AEW World Championship. Kenny Omega will wrestle for the International Championship, and his opponent could be anyone between Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Konosuke Takeshita. Furthermore, Will Ospreay challenged Kyle Fletcher to a steel cage match, but the latter has yet to accept it.

Many ongoing feuds may be too hot for a regular one-on-one contest. Some potential feuds that may take place at Revolution pay-per-view might need unique stipulations. Let's take a look at some of the stipulations that fans might see for the show.

#4. Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita - Texas Bull Rope bout

While Kenny has punched his ticket to Revolution by pinning Konosuke Takeshita in the middle of the ring in Australia, the latter will have to defeat Roderick Strong or Orange Cassidy to make it to the card. While still not confirmed, many are confident that the reigning International Champion will make it to the pay-per-view.

The duo wrestled in a singles match at the 2023 All Out show, where Konosuke pinned Kenny. With both the stars potentially meeting again, they might need a stipulation. Texas Bull Rope Match might be a perfect fit for the two stars as it will be a true test for them.

#3. Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland - TLC match for AEW World Championship

The reigning AEW World Champion and his teammate Claudio Castagnoli emerged victorious against Cope and Jay White at Grand Slam Australia.

The violent bout saw the use of chairs, tables, trash cans, kendo sticks, and many other weapons as the match was a Brisbane Brawl contest, ending with Moxley choking out Cope.

Following the epic win, Jon Moxley will also have to defeat the Rated-R Superstar at Revolution. However, to make things more challenging for the champion, Cope should ask for the match to be stipulated as a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match. With proper use of the weapons, the challenger would quickly take care of Death Riders and win the AEW World Championship.

#2. Hangman Page vs. MJF - Last Man Standing

The Cowboy and the Devil coincidentally bumped into each other the last few times except for the last week. On Dynamite last week, their patience finally ended, and they decided to throw hands at each other. Not only did they fight in the ring, but the two stars also brawled throughout the crowd.

AEW shouldn't book this as an ordinary singles match, as the two stars showcased fierce animosity last week. The high-caliber bout must need a stipulation like Last Man Standing, where the match doesn't stop until one can't get up. Later this week, Maxwell and Hangman will go face-to-face, and the match for Revolution might be confirmed.

#1. Toni Storm vs. Mariah May - Two out of Three Falls

The Timeless star became a four-time AEW Women's World Champion last Saturday after defeating the Woman from Hell. The highly-anticipated match main event of Grand Slam Australia saw both stars hit multiple finishers. However, Toni pinned The Glamour and won the title.

Many fans raised eyebrows and understood that the feud would continue as the Timeless star sneaked in a sudden massive victory. With the match ending suddenly, the duo must wrestle in a Two-out-of-Three Falls at the Revolution pay-per-view.

It will be interesting to see which matches get confirmed this week on Dynamite.

