4 predictions for last minute matches that could be added to AEW Dynasty 2025

AEW Dynasty is just a couple of days away. After a successful Revolution pay-per-view, Tony Khan looks to knock this one event out of the park, too, as he has lined up huge matches for the show. So far, the card features nine matches, out of which seven are for championships.

The pay-per-view has been built strong so far. The show will be headlined by Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship. While the card looks good, Tony Khan will likely feature more matches before Dynasty. Several high-intensity feuds have yet to come to a proper conclusion, and the upcoming event might be the perfect place to end the rivalries.

Ahead of Dynasty, AEW could build the rest of the potential feuds on Collision. Let's take a look at some of the matches that could still be added to the show.

#4. Jamie Hayter vs a mystery opponent

The former AEW Women's World Champion was recently announced as a participant in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. While the star is a potential winner of the competition, she hasn't been booked correctly since returning after her injury. To gain momentum, she should call out a star from the locker room.

The challenge could be answered by her former faction-mate, Britt Baker. The latter was unknowingly pulled from AEW programming in November 2024 and hasn't returned to the company yet. The duo could have a decent bout, with Julia Hart picking up victory ahead of the quarterfinals of the contest.

#3. Willow Nightingale vs Marina Shafir in a hardcore contest

The former TBS Champion has been crossing paths with Marina Shafir for quite some time. On the recent edition of Dynamite, the duo confronted each other once again during a mixed tornado match. AEW has recently booked critically acclaimed women's hardcore matches throughout the years.

Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale's Full Gear contest last year was extremely violent. Also, Toni Storm and Mariah May had a perfect Hollywood ending to their feud at Revolution earlier this year. Willow and Marina could recreate the same magic at Dynasty.

#2. Jack Perry returns to AEW

The Scapegoat hasn't been a part of programming since last year's Full Gear pay-per-view. He lost his TNT Championship to Daniel Garcia and hasn't been seen anywhere after a short NJPW excursion. The star could return to the company with a bang at Dynasty.

Max Caster has been performing a series of open challenges on Dynamite and Collision for the past couple of months. He hasn't been able to win any challenges so far. When he holds an open challenge at Dynasty, it should be answered by Jack Perry, and he squashes the Best Wrestle Alive under a minute.

#1. Nick Wayne vs Christian Cage

Things haven't been good in the Patriarchy for the past few weeks. Since Christian Cage failed to cash in his contract for the AEW World Title contendership, Nick Wayne has stepped up and demanded an apology from him. This didn't sit right with the former TNT Champion, and tension hasn't lowered since then.

Cracks between the two have been widening. They could face off on the upcoming edition of Collision and set their bout for the Dynasty pay-per-view.

It will be interesting to see which of these matches are added on the Dynasty card at the last minute.

