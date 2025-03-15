4 Reasons why MJF should NOT join The Hurt Syndicate in AEW

MJF is one of the most intriguing stars on the AEW roster. He goes from one end of the spectrum in a matter of days and all that while still being in character, and the fans truly love what they see.

Ad

On the other hand, the Hurt Syndicate started off in AEW like a house on fire. After recruiting Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley, MVP has led the group admirably. They look like the perfect group, but there is always room to grow.

With Maxwell currently in limbo when it comes to storyline, in this article, we will look at four reasons why he should not join the Hurt Syndicate.

#4. Clash of egos

MJF has the biggest ego in AEW. There should be no doubt about that. He has showcased that trait of his time and time again and it has become part of his persona. On the other hand, the Hurt Syndicate has a lot of big stars, too, and they have massive egos as well.

Ad

Trending

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the likes of Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin at the helm, Maxwell will not always have his way. With that, there will be ego clashes, and his time with the faction will become sour in no time.

#3. MJF does not need a faction to shine

MJF is arguably the face of AEW. Although he is not the AEW World Champion, he is synonymous with the company, and the fans view him as such. He is the undisputed star of the company.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Given that being the case, he does not need to join the Hurt Syndicate to shine. Over the years, he has shown that he can climb up the ladder by himself, and he would want to do it all once again.

#2. Risk of being overshadowed

The Hurt Syndicate has Bonafide stars in its ranks. Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin have held numerous titles during their stellar careers and are superstars in their own right.

Ad

Ad

If MJF does end up joining the Hurt Syndicate, he risks being overshadowed by the plethora of former WWE stars there. He would not want that, and he would rather be on his own in AEW.

#1. Fan reaction

The Hurt Syndicate has recently gained popularity among fans. Despite starting off as a heel faction, they are receiving babyface reactions, which is due to the rapport they have built with them.

MJF, on the other hand, thrives off being the heel and is in his most natural state as the bad guy of AEW. Given the clear distinction between how both parties are viewed, it is best for the former AEW World Champion not to join forces with the faction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback