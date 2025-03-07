4 Reasons why MJF should replace Jon Moxley as the Death Riders’ leader

After a few rocky moments in the last few weeks, Jon Moxley and the Death Riders seem to be at a crossroads. What once seemed like a group that could never falter is starting to see cracks.

That is due to many misunderstandings and unfortunate results. Wheeler Yuta, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Marina Shafir have experienced the ups and downs with Moxley, and there are signs that the former WWE star’s time with the group might end.

Amidst all this, there is one star that could make the most of the internal turmoil within the Death Riders, and that is none other than MJF. In this article, we will take a look at four reasons why MJF should replace Moxley as the leader of the group.

#4. A story of betrayal

This one writes itself. Jon Moxley has been at odds with some of the members of his faction, and it looks like it will only be a matter of time before they turn on him. With a classic case of power going to the head, the AEW World Champion might be left alone.

Wheeler Yuta could initiate it, followed by Claudio Castagnoli and PAC. This would not be surprising given how the former WWE star has acted over the last few weeks.

#3. A power struggle within Death Riders

In Jon Moxley’s absence, the Death Riders have been ably led by Claudio Castagnoli. On more than one occasion, he has shown that he is capable enough to handle the weight of being a leader.

However, that may not sit well with the rest of the group, as they may believe they can lead the group. A potential power struggle within the group could ensue, allowing MJF to make his presence felt.

#2. MJF turns the Death Riders into a corporate faction

MJF is known to be one of, if not the most savvy wrestlers in AEW. He has taken the role of being a heel to the next level, and he has done that with utmost ease. So, with Jon Moxley out of the picture, the former AEW World Champion could take over the faction and turn it into a corporate faction.

It could be similar to the Authority faction in WWE, where Triple H ran the roost wearing a suit and a tie. MJF could do the same, and it would also give the members of the Death Riders a new lease of life.

#1. Jon Moxley's redemption arc

With Jon Moxley now fully kicked out of the faction and potentially losing his title to Cope, new challenges could arise for him. One of them would be to reinvent himself.

Given his natural babyface, Moxley's return as a crowd favorite would be a great start and potentially start a new era.

