4 Reasons why Tony Khan must take the AEW World Title off Jon Moxley ASAP

Jon Moxley is at the top of the AEW mountain as the reigning world champion. However, following the events that have transpired during his reign, there is a belief that Tony Khan must take the title away from the former WWE Superstar.

The leader of The Death Riders captured his record-breaking third AEW World Championship at WrestleDream 2024 last October. Moxley defeated his former cohort, Bryan Danielson, for the gold and began his reign of terror on the company's landscape.

Three months later, many feel that The Purveyor of Violence has had a lackluster title reign so far. Given the events that have happened so far and the company's future direction, here are four reasons why Tony Khan should book Moxley to lose the AEW World Championship as soon as possible:

Trending

#4. No point waiting for Darby Allin after he went on hiatus

Darby Allin has been considered one of the four pillars of AEW since its inception in 2019. The face-painted star has proven his worth as a top in-ring competitor time and again with his exceptional in-ring acumen and daredevil moves.

Moreover, Darby Allin had targeted Jon Moxley ever since The Purveyor of Violence captured the AEW World Championship from Bryan Danielson. While there were reported discussions of putting the title on Allin following a feud with Moxley, he has reportedly gone on an extended break and is allegedly undergoing training to climb Mount Everest.

With the former AEW World Tag Team Champion gone for an extended period, there seems to be no point in waiting for his return to dethrone Jon Moxley, and Tony Khan should look for another candidate to fill that role.

Expand Tweet

#3. The Death Riders storyline has fizzled out

Jon Moxley has established his dominance over the AEW landscape in recent months. One of the main reasons for that is his command over The Death Riders faction, comprising Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir.

However, The Death Riders storyline has not been able to capture attention despite the dominant presence of Moxley and Co. due to a proper creative direction, with their storyline fizzling out with every passing week on television. Therefore, it has affected Moxley's presence as a top-caliber star, making his title reign lackluster, giving Tony Khan a good enough reason to have him lose the championship.

#2. Tony Khan should focus on establishing a new top star

Expand Tweet

Jon Moxley is one of the most established names in the history of professional wrestling. The erstwhile Lunatic Fringe has been at the top of the heap in AEW ever since making his debut for the company in 2019. Moxley's title reign could be an opportunity for Tony Khan to make another big star.

Tony Khan has an array of top-level in-ring performers on his roster, such as Orange Cassidy and Brody King. Most of them have had issues with The Purveyor of Violence. Khan should take the title away from Jon Moxley and put it on one of those rising stars to build more top names for his company.

#1. To put the AEW World Title on a much bigger star than Jon Moxley

Expand Tweet

While Jon Moxley is one of the biggest names in the modern era of the wrestling world, there is no doubt that the current AEW roster has even bigger and more established names than him. To change the direction of the company and garner more attention, Tony Khan can book Moxley to lose the world title to an even bigger star.

One of those names is Adam Copeland, who now goes by the name Cope. The erstwhile Edge is a WWE Hall of Famer and an 11-time World Champion. Moreover, since returning to the Jacksonville-based company at the Worlds End pay-per-view following a seven-month injury-related hiatus, The Rated R Superstar has set his sights on Jon Moxley and his world championship.

Cope beating Moxley for the title would be a step in the right direction for Tony Khan's company, as the 51-year-old's star power would likely attract more eyeballs to the product.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback