4 Signs Toni Storm Is Losing the AEW Women’s Championship at Forbidden Door

&quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm has proved herself to be one of the top female attractions for AEW since her debut in 2022. Storm has come a long way from being an underutilized talent in WWE to a prominent fixture in All Elite Wrestling. In doing so, she became a record-setting AEW Women's World Champion in the promotion.Moreover, Toni Storm is coming off one of the biggest victories of her wrestling career, defeating Mercedes Mone at AEW All In. However, top ROH star, Athena, is next in line to challenge The Timeless One for her title at Forbidden Door, and there are four major signs that Storm's reign is approaching its demise.#4. Two Casino Gauntlet cash-ins are unlikely to happenAt the Forbidden Door event, both Casino Gauntlet winners, MJF and Athena, are cashing in their contracts for a World title match. The Salt of the Earth will challenge &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page for the AEW World Championship, who began his title reign last month by defeating Jon Moxley at All In Texas.So it is unlikely that his championship run would end so soon. At the same time, AEW would most likely not have two failed Casino Gauntlet cash-ins on the same night, which could be a major hint that Athena will dethrone Toni Storm for her title.#3. Athena's storyline with Mercedes Mone still has many layersA few months ago, AEW began a short yet interesting program involving Athena and Mercedes Mone. This led to a highly captivating showdown between the two former WWE superstars on Dynamite. There might be more layers for a lengthy and proper feud between them. This could have led to AEW make the decision to end Toni Storm's title reign and put the belt on Athena to begin the next chapter of her rivalry with The CEO. She herself failed in her bid to claim the AEW Women's World Championship from Toni Storm and could see Athena as a weaker opponent to beat, considering she already defeated her in their last encounter.#2. Athena has experienced major popularity in AEW recentlyOver the last few months, Athena has become a regular part of AEW television programming. This even led to her major victory in the Casino Gauntlet match at All In Texas. AEW, in their bid to continue her momentum and cement her as a top player of the roster, could give her a much-deserved title reign as the AEW Women's World Champion, beginning at Forbidden Door.#1. The Fallen Angel is approaching a major accoladeOne of the major reasons for Athena dethroning Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at Forbidden Door is a record she is approaching. The Fallen Angel has had a dominant reign as the Ring of Honor Women's World Champion for more than two years.Moreover, Athena is very close to hitting a major milestone of being the champion for 1,000 days. At such a crucial stage of her career, AEW would not likely have her lose this significant bout and have a major boost by winning another major World Championship.