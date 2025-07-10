4 stars who should not be buried at AEW All In: Texas

All In is AEW's biggest PPV of the year. As a result, Tony Khan has booked a stacked lineup of matches for the show. Several bouts that were announced for the event have fans excited.

Given the magnitude of the show, it is important that AEW not book some of its talent weakly to make others look strong. With that said, here are four stars who should not be buried at All In: Texas.

#4. Toni Storm

After Mercedes Mone won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double or Nothing, she earned the right to challenge Toni Storm for the Women's World Championship at AEW All In: Texas. This will be Storm's toughest test as champion, as Mone will look to add one more title to her already impressive belt collection.

Heading into this match, it looks like The CEO might be the odds-on favorite to dethrone the Women's World Champion. If that is the plan, then AEW will be doing a big disservice to its women's division if they book Mone to dominate and bury Storm at All In. Instead, both women should have a 50-50 match. This will be the perfect way for Storm's incredible title reign to come to an end, and it will also help turn Mercedes into an even bigger star.

#3 and #2 JetSpeed

Since Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin won the AEW World Tag Team Championship from Private Party, there seems to be a lack of legitimate teams in the division who could dethrone them. However, ever since "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight came together to form JetSpeed, they have shown that there could still be hope for the tag team division.

It took All Elite Wrestling several months to find a new tag team that could pose a threat to The Hurt Syndicate. Hence, it would be a travesty if Tony Khan throws it all away by burying them at All In. It looks like Lashley and Benjamin will retain their title this weekend, and if this happens, then they should win by pinning either Christian Cage or Nick Wayne. A pinfall loss for JetSpeed could hurt their momentum, whereas Cage or Wayne laying down for the three count won't do much damage since they have teased breaking up in recent weeks.

#1. Athena should not be buried at AEW All In: Texas

Athena has been a dominant force in ROH. She will be competing in the Women's Casino Gauntlet match. She is the favorite to win this contest. However, Tony Khan should not make the mistake of having her lose. A loss in a bout like this could hurt The War Goddess' credibility, especially considering she is the reigning ROH Women's World Champion. Hence, Tony should book her to win.

On the other hand, if she wins the match, she shouldn't cash in on Mercedes Mone or Toni Storm later in the night, especially if the former becomes the new champion. It would make no sense for someone as dominant as Mone to win the AEW Women's World Championship only to lose it on the same night to Athena.

Hence, if Athena decides to cash in, she will lose, which will be a bad decision for the women's division. The smart move would be to have the ROH Women's World Champion wait for a few months before cashing in on The CEO when she is at her most vulnerable. Tony Khan has the opportunity to build another main eventer, and he shouldn't mess this up.

It will be interesting to see all the fallout from AEW All In: Texas.

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

