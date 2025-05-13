4 stars who could dethrone Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) for the AEW TBS Title

Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) dethroned Willow Nightingale at Double or Nothing 2024 to become the new AEW TBS Champion. The CEO has held the title for 350+ days and has taken down numerous top challengers.

Ad

The former Sasha Banks has done a commendable job elevating the women's mid-card division in the Jacksonville-based company. However, Tony Khan would be eager to use Mone in a more prominent role on AEW television.

Having made it to the Finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, it seems like The CEO will soon enter the AEW Women's World Title picture. If Mone moves on to the main event scene, she may drop her TBS Championship to a deserving star. In this article, let's look at four wrestlers who could dethrone Mercedes Mone as the AEW TBS Champion.

Ad

Trending

#4. Athena could dethrone Mercedes Mone

Athena's issues with Mercedes Mone are far from over. The two stars recently collided against each other in the Semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, where The CEO sneakily picked a win over her arch-nemesis.

If the former WWE RAW Women's Champion fails to defeat Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing 2025, she could end up defending her TBS Championship against The Fallen Goddess at All In Texas. It could be a title vs. title match, where Athena could also put her ROH Women's World Title on the line.

Ad

The War Goddess could even her scores with The CEO in Texas by becoming the new TBS Champion. It could be a fitting end to a blockbuster rivalry between the two popular female stars.

After dropping her title against a credible opponent like Athena, The CEO could move on to do bigger things.

#3. Thekla could put an end to Mone's AEW TBS Title reign

As per recent reports, AEW has signed Thekla to a contract. After leaving a lasting impact in STARDOM, the Austrian star is now ready to take All Elite Wrestling by storm.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tony Khan could pit The Toxic Spider against Mercedes Mone for her debut storyline in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The two stars could engage in an intense clash for the TBS Title, where the 32-year-old star could dethrone the former WWE star to secure her first singles title in the promotion.

Mercedes Mone's credibility will remain unaffected after losing to a legitimate international star like Thekla. Meanwhile, The Toxic Spider will benefit from being chosen as the individual to end The CEO's historic reign.

Ad

#2. Toni Storm could script history at All In Texas

Mercedes Mone will clash against Jamie Hayter in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double or Nothing 2025. The winner of this contest will go on to battle Toni Storm at All In Texas for the AEW Women's World Title.

If Mone survives the Ever-Shiniest Striker at Double or Nothing, she could finally earn a dream bout against The Timeless One. Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm are undeniably the two biggest stars in the AEW Women's division, and it would be intriguing to see who comes out the victor in this battle of icons.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tony Khan could relieve The CEO of her responsibilities as the TBS Champion at All In Texas. Toni Storm could make history in AEW's biggest stadium show in the United States by snatching the TBS Title from the grasp of The Blueprint.

With this victory, Storm would become the first-ever individual to hold both the Women's World Title and the TBS Title at the same time. The defeat could serve as a crucial setback for Mercedes Mone, who could ultimately redeem herself by dethroning The Timeless Superstar later on.

Ad

#1. Mina Shirakawa could deal another blow to Mercedes Mone

At NJPW Wrestle Dynasty, Mercedes Mone defeated Mina Shirakawa to win the RevPro British Women's Title. At NJPW Resurgence 2025, the duo met again in a Triple Threat match for the NJPW Strong Women's Title, which also included AZM.

Although she didn't get pinned or submitted, The CEO lost the NJPW Strong Women's Championship in this contest. As the erstwhile Sasha Banks attempted to slide back into the ring, AZM pinned Shirakawa to become the new champion.

Ad

Mercedes Mone was visibly infuriated with Mina Shirakawa for costing her the prestigious title. Meanwhile, The Venus of Pro Wrestling took a slight revenge for her RevPro British Women's Title loss even after ending up on the losing side.

Shirakawa is set to arrive in All Elite Wrestling soon. With the 37-year-old star joining the Jacksonville-based promotion on a full-time basis, fans could see a full-fledged rivalry between Mina and Mone.

The Venus of Pro Wrestling has a huge fanbase in All Elite Wrestling, and Tony Khan would like to utilise her to her fullest potential. TK could instantly establish Shirakawa as a legitimate star in the eyes of the audience by having her dethrone Mercedes Mone as the TBS Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudhanshu Dixit Sudhanshu Dixit writes for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s AEW section and is pursuing an undergraduate degree in journalism. He worked as a contributor with Sportskeeda for two years before taking a 15-month hiatus and re-joining the company as an intern.



An experienced writer, his mantra is “research, recheck, and revise” to ensure his articles are accurate, relevant, and factual.



He got hooked on pro wrestling in 2016 with Royal Rumble being one of the first shows he watched. Roman Reigns is his favorite superstar, and one of the qualities that Sudhanshu admires in Reigns is his transformation from a slightly one-dimensional babyface to a godly heel. If he could go back to the Attitude Era, he would like to manage Shawn Michaels and would sing his theme song to him in an effort to get the Heartbreak Kid to hire him.



Besides pro wrestling, Sudhanshu is also interested in cricket, which he watches in his free time while balancing his academic responsibilities. Know More