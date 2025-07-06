4 Stars who could join Death Riders at AEW All In 2025

Following the conclusion of this week's AEW Dynamite, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta issued a huge challenge during a backstage segment. The duo vowed to battle The Opps for the AEW World Trios Championship at All In: Texas, intending to reclaim the coveted title.

Interestingly, Claudio and Yuta will need another ally for this contest, as PAC has been injured for months. If The Death Riders go on to face the Samoa Joe-led faction, it will open up the doors for several stars to step up and help the villainous group.

It will be intriguing to see who assists The Death Riders when they challenge for the AEW World Trios Championship during the company's biggest annual pay-per-view. In this article, let's look at four stars who could join Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta at All In.

#4. Eddie Kingston could return as a heel

Eddie Kingston was last seen in a wrestling ring in May 2024. The Mad King has been away from AEW for more than a year due to a number of injuries.

At All In, The Last of a Dying Breed could shock the world by making his much-awaited return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. In a surprising turn of events, Kingston could reveal himself as the mysterious partner of The Death Riders against The Opps.

It would be an intriguing visual to watch Eddie Kingston work alongside his archrival, Claudio Castagnoli. While fans expect the veteran to return as a face, the former Continental Champion could decide to go back to his heel roots instead.

A heel Eddie Kingston could spell doom for The Opps' Trios Championship reign. The Mad King could make his in-ring return even more memorable by winning the prestigious title in this contest.

#3. Hook could join forces with The Death Riders

In April 2025, The Death Riders launched a brutal assault on The Opps' Hook. Following this attack, The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil was forced to sit on the sidelines for weeks.

Samoa Joe decided to replace Hook with Powerhouse Hobbs during the former's absence. The trio of Joe, Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata went on to dethrone The Death Riders as the World Trios Champions a few days later.

Hook does not seem to be pleased with Powerhouse Hobbs taking his place in The Opps. The former FTW Champion made a brief appearance during the Anarchy in the Arena contest at Double or Nothing 2025 to attack Claudio Castagnoli.

However, Hook instantly left the scene, leaving behind his fellow stablemates on the battlefield. It was a sign that the young star was not too happy with Samoa Joe picking someone else over him in his absence.

At All In: Texas, The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil could show up as the third member of The Death Riders. The 26-year-old star could take the fight to The Destroyer, who chose to replace him in a matter of days after his injury.

After not being a part of The Opps' title victory, Hook could attempt to get his hands on the coveted title alongside Claudio and Yuta.

#2. Gabe Kidd could step up

Gabe Kidd has a history with both Samoa Joe and The Opps. On AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, The War Ready cost The Destroyer his AEW World Title bout against Jon Moxley.

In the past few months, Kidd has made numerous appearances as an honorary member of The Death Riders. Although he did not compete in the match, Gabe Kidd helped the Jon Moxley-led faction during Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing 2025.

Pac's injury has dealt a serious blow to the heel faction. With The Death Riders requiring a third member for All In: Texas, Gabe Kidd could once again step up to the occasion.

The Young Bull could work alongside Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta to strategically take down The Opps. While the trio of Joe, Hobbs, and Shibata is not easy to beat, Gabe Kidd's natural aggression would come in handy for The Death Riders.

#1. Jack Perry could make his return at AEW All In

Jack Perry has been absent from AEW television since Full Gear 2024, where he lost the TNT Championship against Daniel Garcia. Amid The Scapegoat's absence, the rest of the members of The Elite have decided to go their separate ways.

While The Young Bucks are targeting Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada has joined The Don Callis Family to tackle Kenny Omega. Jack Perry could do something similar upon his return and join forces with another heel faction.

At All In: Texas, Jack Perry could show up as the final member of The Death Riders against The Opps. The Scapegoat's hunger for gold could prompt him to set his sights on the World Trios Title.

Jack Perry's clever tactics and impressive agility could make him a valuable asset to the Jon Moxley-led faction. The former TNT Champion could instantly win the trust of The One True King by helping his allies recapture the AEW World Trios Titles in this contest.

