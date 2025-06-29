4 Stars who must not lose at AEW All In 2025

AEW All In 2025 is scheduled to take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on July 12. The event will be going head-to-head with WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event XL, which will feature Goldberg’s final match. Despite that, All In promises to be a must-watch program.
The card is all packed, featuring dream matches like Mercedes Mone taking on Toni Storm and Kenny Omega taking on Kazuchika Okada. After weeks of feuding, Jon Moxley will take on "Hangman" Adam Page in an AEW World Title match.
For each match, there’s always a favorite. There is seldom more than one reason weighing in favor of who is the favorite to win the match. In this listicle, we will look at four stars who can’t lose at AEW All In.
One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!
#4. Adam Page must become the AEW World Champion at All In
Adam Page has successfully become the biggest babyface of the company, and fans see him as the guy to dethrone Jon Moxley and end The Death Riders’ reign of terror. The story is similar to how Cody Rhodes was picked by fans to dethrone Roman Reigns. What also adds to Page's legitimacy is the relatability factor that he brings in, owing to his heel turn in the past, personal struggles, and more.
Page's potential loss to Moxley will not only derail his momentum but also leave a bad taste in the mouths of the audience, who would want the show to end with The Anxious Millennial Cowboy as the champion.
#3. Toni Storm
Toni Storm has lately been on a run of a lifetime, carrying the AEW women’s division on her shoulders. She has been captivating the audience with her Timeless gimmick, delivering critically acclaimed matches and stellar feuds with names like Mariah May.
Fans are fully behind her as champion, and it could frustrate the audience if Mercedes wins at All In, especially after she has almost always been a champion in her AEW tenure. Also, Storm's potential loss could halt her momentum and send her back to the drawing board. This is something that AEW will probably not want to risk right now, considering her current status.
#2. Kenny Omega
International Champion Kenny Omega will take on Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in a Winner Takes All match. They have had great encounters in the past in NJPW, but the stakes have never been higher.
While there is a good chance that either man can win and take the Unified Title forward, Kenny Omega is the better option. The Cleaner, being a multiple-time world champion and possessing an excellent global reputation, is the perfect candidate to help bring prestige to the new title.
#1. Kris Statlander
Kris Statlander has recently been teased as the newest member of The Death Riders. If she joins the group, she can rise to the top of the women's division.
She can start her journey by winning the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In and cashing in her contract to become a Women’s World Champion shortly. Statlander's ongoing story with The Death Riders makes her the odds-on favorite to become the winner of the Women's Casino Gauntlet match in Texas.
These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!