4 Stars who must not lose at AEW All In 2025

AEW All In 2025 is scheduled to take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on July 12. The event will be going head-to-head with WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event XL, which will feature Goldberg’s final match. Despite that, All In promises to be a must-watch program.

Ad

The card is all packed, featuring dream matches like Mercedes Mone taking on Toni Storm and Kenny Omega taking on Kazuchika Okada. After weeks of feuding, Jon Moxley will take on "Hangman" Adam Page in an AEW World Title match.

For each match, there’s always a favorite. There is seldom more than one reason weighing in favor of who is the favorite to win the match. In this listicle, we will look at four stars who can’t lose at AEW All In.

Ad

Trending

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

#4. Adam Page must become the AEW World Champion at All In

Adam Page has successfully become the biggest babyface of the company, and fans see him as the guy to dethrone Jon Moxley and end The Death Riders’ reign of terror. The story is similar to how Cody Rhodes was picked by fans to dethrone Roman Reigns. What also adds to Page's legitimacy is the relatability factor that he brings in, owing to his heel turn in the past, personal struggles, and more.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Page's potential loss to Moxley will not only derail his momentum but also leave a bad taste in the mouths of the audience, who would want the show to end with The Anxious Millennial Cowboy as the champion.

#3. Toni Storm

Toni Storm has lately been on a run of a lifetime, carrying the AEW women’s division on her shoulders. She has been captivating the audience with her Timeless gimmick, delivering critically acclaimed matches and stellar feuds with names like Mariah May.

Ad

Fans are fully behind her as champion, and it could frustrate the audience if Mercedes wins at All In, especially after she has almost always been a champion in her AEW tenure. Also, Storm's potential loss could halt her momentum and send her back to the drawing board. This is something that AEW will probably not want to risk right now, considering her current status.

#2. Kenny Omega

International Champion Kenny Omega will take on Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in a Winner Takes All match. They have had great encounters in the past in NJPW, but the stakes have never been higher.

Ad

While there is a good chance that either man can win and take the Unified Title forward, Kenny Omega is the better option. The Cleaner, being a multiple-time world champion and possessing an excellent global reputation, is the perfect candidate to help bring prestige to the new title.

#1. Kris Statlander

Kris Statlander has recently been teased as the newest member of The Death Riders. If she joins the group, she can rise to the top of the women's division.

She can start her journey by winning the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In and cashing in her contract to become a Women’s World Champion shortly. Statlander's ongoing story with The Death Riders makes her the odds-on favorite to become the winner of the Women's Casino Gauntlet match in Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sagnik Chowdhury Sagnik Chowdhury is a WWE news and features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He graduated from the University of Calcutta with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, specializing in finance, in 2024 and is currently pursuing an MBA. Sagnik has always been passionate about creative writing, alongside writing several academic articles over the years. However, his true love lies in WWE, and he has been covering the sport for close to a year. Before assuming his current role, Sagnik was a content writer for a reputable news outlet for 11 months. He strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He rigorously verifies his sources and ensures they are credible before citing them.



Over the years, he has won numerous national academic article writing competitions organized by leading educational institutions in India. His work has been published in the annual magazines of institutes like IIM Bangalore, IIM Ranchi, IIM Udaipur, and more. Sagnik has been following WWE for over a decade, but it was The Authority vs. Daniel Bryan storyline that truly hooked him to the sport. His favorite pro wrestler is The Miz, as he believes The A-Lister embodies the idea of believing in your dreams and making them come true. He admires Miz's promo skills, storytelling abilities, and how he has made the most of every opportunity given to him over the last 15 years.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sagnik would book female wrestlers in prominent storylines and provide them more chances to showcase their potential.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Sagnik loves to rewatch his comfort shows, such as Modern Family and The Office. He is a movie and TV series enthusiast, with Ryan Gosling being one of his favorite actors. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!